Margaret Josephs 'Does Not Feel Safe' Filming Upcoming Season of 'RHONJ' With Teresa Giudice's Husband Louie Ruelas: Source
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is already gearing up to be the most dramatic ever — and cameras haven't even started rolling yet!
According to insiders, Margaret Josephs fears filming with Teresa Giudice's husband, Louie Ruelas, after she alleged the businessman contacted and "threatened" her son.
"Margaret has made it clear that she does not feel safe filming around Louie," the source explained. "She said that she was going to get her lawyers involved and had threatened not to film with Louie."
"The cast is still very much divided and there is still a lot of leftover tension from the reunion," the insider revealed of the aftermath of the previous installment.
As OK! previously reported, the Macbeth Collection founder, the Skinny Italian author, Melissa Gorga, and the entire Season 13 cast were offered contacts to begin filming in August. However, the ladies still need to officially sign on.
Reports of Josephs and Ruelas' brewing tension comes after the two went head-to-head during last season's reunion when the 56-year-old claimed the Househusband "threatened" her adult son.
"My family, my child, was called and threatened at work by Louie and we have the phone records," Josephs alleged during the June 6 episode. "My child would have no idea who this person is. It happened last week, April 13th, that's his phone number."
Giudice defended her spouse, calling her cast mate a "f****** criminal" and "a devil" for going after Ruelas.
"You are gaslit every single day. He belittled you. He makes you look like an a******," Josephs fired back at the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star.
The "Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget with Margaret Josephs" podcast host made it clear she never wanted to see Ruelas' "f****** shame of a face again" before the 48-year-old told her, "Be careful. I just told you to be careful because you're lying."
The Sun spoke to sources close to Josephs.