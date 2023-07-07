OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Margaret Josephs
OK LogoNEWS

Margaret Josephs 'Does Not Feel Safe' Filming Upcoming Season of 'RHONJ' With Teresa Giudice's Husband Louie Ruelas: Source

magaret pp
Source: bravo
By:

Jul. 7 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is already gearing up to be the most dramatic ever — and cameras haven't even started rolling yet!

According to insiders, Margaret Josephs fears filming with Teresa Giudice's husband, Louie Ruelas, after she alleged the businessman contacted and "threatened" her son.

Article continues below advertisement
margaret
Source: bravo

"Margaret has made it clear that she does not feel safe filming around Louie," the source explained. "She said that she was going to get her lawyers involved and had threatened not to film with Louie."

"The cast is still very much divided and there is still a lot of leftover tension from the reunion," the insider revealed of the aftermath of the previous installment.

Article continues below advertisement
margaret
Source: bravo

As OK! previously reported, the Macbeth Collection founder, the Skinny Italian author, Melissa Gorga, and the entire Season 13 cast were offered contacts to begin filming in August. However, the ladies still need to officially sign on.

Reports of Josephs and Ruelas' brewing tension comes after the two went head-to-head during last season's reunion when the 56-year-old claimed the Househusband "threatened" her adult son.

Article continues below advertisement
margaret rh
Source: bravo
MORE ON:
Margaret Josephs

"My family, my child, was called and threatened at work by Louie and we have the phone records," Josephs alleged during the June 6 episode. "My child would have no idea who this person is. It happened last week, April 13th, that's his phone number."

Giudice defended her spouse, calling her cast mate a "f****** criminal" and "a devil" for going after Ruelas.

"You are gaslit every single day. He belittled you. He makes you look like an a******," Josephs fired back at the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

The "Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget with Margaret Josephs" podcast host made it clear she never wanted to see Ruelas' "f****** shame of a face again" before the 48-year-old told her, "Be careful. I just told you to be careful because you're lying."

The Sun spoke to sources close to Josephs.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.