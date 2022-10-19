'RHONJ' Star Margaret Josephs 'Loves' BFF Dolores Catania's New Boyfriend: 'It's What She Deserves'

As for her bestie's new relationship, the Macbeth Collection founder could not be more thrilled for Catania. "We love Paul. We have dinner with him all the time. He's a great guy," she dishes. "I love his Irish accent. He is obsessed and loves Dolores a lot. And that's what I want for her. It's what she deserves."

In the show's upcoming 13th season, the family strife between the Gorga and the Guidice's will take center stage once again. For Josephs, watching her friends go through the pain of a broken family has been difficult.