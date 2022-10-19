'RHONJ' Star Margaret Josephs 'Loves' BFF Dolores Catania's New Boyfriend: 'It's What She Deserves'
Nobody supports their friends quite like Margaret Josephs.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan favorite spoke exclusively with OK! during the second day of Bravocon on Saturday, October 15, to dish about her tight bond with costar Dolores Catania and how happy she is for her new romance with Paul Connell, the importance of family and helping Joe and Melissa Gorga as they navigate their rift with Teresa Giudice.
"We speak every morning. We're are each other's first phone call when we wake up," Josephs says about Catania."Paul lives close to me, so she's always there. We're very sisterly. We just have an amazing bond."
As for her bestie's new relationship, the Macbeth Collection founder could not be more thrilled for Catania. "We love Paul. We have dinner with him all the time. He's a great guy," she dishes. "I love his Irish accent. He is obsessed and loves Dolores a lot. And that's what I want for her. It's what she deserves."
In the show's upcoming 13th season, the family strife between the Gorga and the Guidice's will take center stage once again. For Josephs, watching her friends go through the pain of a broken family has been difficult.
"I'm so close to my mother. People don't see my children on the show, but they are also so extremely important to me," the blonde beauty says of her values. "But it was very hard for me because I said to both of them [Teresa and Joe], even though I know it's been very rough for years, I was like, 'You guys, something's gotta give here, because when the show is said and done, you only have each other.'"
"I hope when we watch back the season, something changes," Josephs continues. "Even though Melissa and Joe weren't at the wedding, we could even move past that. We're gonna see what happens."
"But some things you can't undo," the fashion designer emphasizes. "I don't even know where this [their fight] is truthfully or where this is stemming from. It's upsetting. But I've seen Melissa swallow a lot."
In a tease of the new season, Josephs says the new additions to the cast will likely shock fans. "The new girls are great," she dishes. "I love to mix it up. I welcoming people in. I embrace them, but sometimes they don't always embrace me. Their loss."