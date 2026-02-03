Margot Robbie Nearly Pops Out of Her Corset Dress During Paris Outing: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Margot Robbie made a bold and glamorous statement as she stepped out in Paris for the premiere of Wuthering Heights, turning heads in a deep burgundy corset dress that highlighted her figure. The actress arrived wearing a velvet Chanel gown on Monday, January 2. The dramatic look featured a structured, low-cut corset bodice that cinched her waist and drew attention to her neckline, finished with delicate spaghetti straps. The rich fabric and fitted silhouette gave off a classic old-Hollywood vibe, while the softly flared skirt added movement and balance to the look.

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie stepped out in Paris for the 'Wuthering Heights' premiere.

“It is such an honor to wear this look designed by Matthieu [Blazy],” Robbie told Vogue. “It’s the first Chanel red carpet look I’ve worn designed by him, and I couldn’t think of a more special occasion than for Wuthering Heights, a project that is so special to me.”

She kept the rest of her styling clean and polished, wearing her hair straight and down with a sleek center part. Robbie completed the ensemble with a matching burgundy Lorraine Schwartz velvet choker accented by a gold pendant, adding a refined vintage touch. Her makeup stayed natural and glowing, allowing the dramatic dress to remain the focal point.

Source: MEGA The actress wore a deep burgundy Chanel corset dress.

The custom-designed necklace itself was anything but subtle, with Schwartz revealing it was valued at more than 100 carats on her Instagram Stories. “@margotrobbieofficial captivates in her beauty in over 100 carat custom-made champagne (nude) diamond jewelry. Stunning 🔥🔥❤️,” Schwartz wrote of Robbie’s premiere look. “We are in for quite a jewelry ride with this tour.”

In the film, Robbie stars as Catherine opposite Jacob Elordi, who takes on the role of Heathcliff. The romantic drama is loosely inspired by Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel of the same name.

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie stars opposite Jacob Elordi in the film.

During an interview, Robbie admitted she enjoyed leaning into the emotional intensity of the role. Asked whether the romantic scenes required different preparation, she told People: “No different to all the other scenes that we do. The movie kind of demands a lot of all of us.”

“My character essentially cries in every single scene, but no, it was a joy. I loved playing a character who kind of swings from one wild emotion to the other in an instant,” she added.

Source: MEGA Emerald Fennell praised Margot Robbie as an extraordinary woman.

The film is written and directed by Emerald Fennell, who emphasized that “safety and trust and love” were top priorities while filming the intimate scenes. “It's always just about making sure everyone feels super comfortable, and we all are, really. We trust each other ,and so we try to kind of make it funny and laugh everything off,” Fennell explained.