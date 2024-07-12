Pregnant Barbie! Margot Robbie Shows Off Growing Baby Bump at Wimbledon: Photos
This Barbie is pregnant!
On Friday, July 12, Margot Robbie was spotted showing off her new baby bump while attending matches at Wimbledon alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley.
The Wolf of Wall Street star and the movie producer — who tied the knot in 2016 — packed on the PDA while sitting close in the stands.
Robbie stunned in a flowy black and white polka dot dress that hugged her growing belly. She accessorized the outfit with a black and white baguette bag and a pair of black sunglasses while Ackerley accompanied her in khaki colored pants and a tan collared shirt.
As OK! previously reported, it was announced on July 7 that the Hollywood pair would be expecting their first child together.
The lovebirds first met back in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, where Ackerley was working as a cameraman. The duo then began dating and wed in December 2016. They have since started a joint production company, LuckyCap Entertainment, which has produced movies like Saltburn, Barbie and I, Tonya.
The blonde beauty and her beau recently sat down to discuss their dynamic of mixing business with pleasure. Ackerley noted how they usually spend "24 hours a day" together, but their ability to work and live together has always been "seamless."
"We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off," he said in the interview. "It’s all become one thing."
The Babylon alum previously discussed how their relationship works amidst her stardom.
"He’s not trying to steal the spotlight, he’s not trying to wear fancy pants. He just wants to love you and support you," Robbie shared. "I am so lucky. He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff. He’s just the best."
Robbie had also been candid about her hopes to start a family with Ackerley, however, she wanted it to be on her own terms.
"I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do," she said in 2019.
“It [makes] me really angry. How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?" the Oscar nominee added. "Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As for how her and Ackerley began their romance in 2016, Robbie revealed in an interview that they were just pals first.
"We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before,'" she gushed.