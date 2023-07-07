Deadly Mistake: Maria Menounos Reveals Doctors Missed Her Cancerous Tumor — Which Doubled in Size Before She Was Finally Diagnosed

The 45-year-old explained her tumor grew substantially since her first scan in November, as she later underwent a full-body MRI scan, which was when she was finally diagnosed.

“When they found the tumor in the MRI, they said, ‘Can we go back and get the records and look at the November scan? I bet it was there,'” Menounos — who is expecting her first child via surrogate with husband Keven Undergaro — recalled. “And it was. At that point it was two centimeters (0.79 inches) and by the time they had found it was almost four centimeters (1.5 inches), it had doubled in size in two months.”