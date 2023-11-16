Mariah Carey's Loves That Her Kids 'Enjoy' Performing, But She'll Never 'Force' Showbiz on Them: 'It's Whatever They Want to Do'
Talent runs in the family!
In a new interview, Mariah Carey revealed that her and ex Nick Cannon's 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, will be joining her onstage for her performance at the Sunday, November 19, Billboard Music Awards.
"I love it," the superstar, 54, responded when a reporter asked how she feels about her offspring following in her footsteps. "I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them, you know what I mean? I'm not forcing them to do anything. I never say, 'You guys gotta do this,' you know?"
"It’s whatever they want to do and they’re rehearsing for it and going for it and really working hard, so that’s impressive to me," she added.
The preteens will also be joining her for the Merry Christmas One and All! tour.
"I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me, so I think she might have it together a little more than I do!" the Grammy winner quipped in a previous interview of getting ready for the concerts.
"Does your daughter have the octave whistle?" journalist Juju Chang asked, to which the mother-of-two replied, "I think she kind of has it, I think she just has to play with it."
Carey noted both of her kids are "really talented across the board."
In another interview, the crooner was asked how she feels about the twins becoming teenagers soon.
"Don't rush all of our lives. They're still 12," she laughed, noting that watching them grow up is "actually really beautiful."
"They're good, nice kids," she gushed. "They're kind-hearted people, and I really enjoy being around them and watching them grow up into the people that they're ultimately going to become."
The Queen of Christmas also acknowledged that their tastes have changed over the years — especially in gifts.
"Everything is somehow technology driven, so it's not necessarily cheap. Not that I want it to be cheap, but like, you know, I like them to have a lot of presents to open and everything else. But then they don't care about the other ones," the "We Belong Together" vocalist explained of what she'll get them for the holiday. "They live for the ones that are a little more on the expensive side."
Carey revealed she'll be celebrating with the twins in Aspen, where she'll be whipping up her late father Alfred's signature clam linguini dish.
"They haven't learned the recipe yet, but they know about it and it's really special to me because it's my father's recipe for my favorite dish that he used to make when I was little," she said about cooking with her kids.
"I was growing up and it took me so long, but as he was passing away and we were going through that, he wrote down the recipe for me, so it really gets to your heart [when] you just think about it, and it's like, what an incredible journey this has been, so I make it every year at Christmas," shared the music icon.
Access Online spoke to Carey.