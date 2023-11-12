Always Be Her Babies! Mariah Carey's Cutest Moments With Her Kids: Photos

Mariah recently gushed over how proud she was of Monroe for her dedication to following in her mother's footsteps and becoming a musician. "I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me so I think she might have it together a little more than I do," she explained in a recent interview with Juju Chang before the news anchor asked her if the little girl has "the octave whistle."

"I think she kind of has it, I think she just has to play with it," the "Obsessed" singer explained before adding just how "talented across the board" Monroe is.