Always Be Her Babies! Mariah Carey's Cutest Moments With Her Kids: Photos

mariah careys kids cutuest moments gallery pp
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram
By:

Nov. 12 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Mariah Carey could not be more proud of her babies, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon.

The chart-topper, 54, loves to show off her 12-year-old twins — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 43 — on social media to boast about how much fun the three have together.

mariahcarey
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram

Mariah snuggled up to Moroccan and Monroe after a concert.

Mariah recently gushed over how proud she was of Monroe for her dedication to following in her mother's footsteps and becoming a musician. "I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me so I think she might have it together a little more than I do," she explained in a recent interview with Juju Chang before the news anchor asked her if the little girl has "the octave whistle."

"I think she kind of has it, I think she just has to play with it," the "Obsessed" singer explained before adding just how "talented across the board" Monroe is.

With the pop diva's favorite season on the horizon, the mama admitted her kiddos have quite the taste for expensive gifts. "Everything is somehow technology-driven, so it's not necessarily cheap," Mariah said.

"Not that I want it to be cheap, but like, you know, I like them to have a lot of presents to open and everything else," she continued. "But then they don't care about the other ones. They live for the ones that are a little more on the expensive side."

The Queen of Christmas already knows how she'll celebrate her favorite day. "I'm spending it with my kids and some friends and we'll be in Aspen," she revealed of her December 25 plans. "Santa's coming over as well. You think I'm lying, but it's true! That is my homie and so he's gonna be coming over."

With such a huge guest list, the trio will also roll up their sleeves to cook a special family meal in the kitchen. "They haven't learned the recipe yet, but they know about it and it's really special to me because it's my father's recipe for my favorite dish that he used to make when I was little," she added.

Scroll through the gallery to see Mariah's cutest moments with her children.

mariahcarey
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram
The proud mama and her babies looked overjoyed as they cozied up with their furry friends.

mariahcarey
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram

Mariah and Monroe glowed while out on the town for a girls' night!

mariahcareyjpg
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram

The happy trio lived it up while on vacation in a tropical locale.

mariahcarey
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram

The mother-daughter duo was all smiles as Mariah brushed through her little one's hair.

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy.