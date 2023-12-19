Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Fuel Breakup Rumors as Singer Embarks on Holiday Trip Without Him for the First Time in Years
Will Mariah Carey be celebrating the holidays as a single lady?
The singer is fueling rumors she and Bryan Tanaka have split, as an insider said the dancer isn't accompanying the superstar on her annual holiday trip to Aspen, Colo., which they usually embark on together.
Rumors of a breakup have been swirling for months, as one report stated they haven't been seen together since early 2023. Plus, Tanaka, 40, hasn't been seen at any of Carey's recent holiday concerts.
Additionally, the mom-of-two, 54, confessed in a recent interview that she's endured a rough 12 months. "I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest," the crooner shared. "I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever."
Regardless of her marital status, Carey will always have her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, by her side. In fact, the tots have even joined her on stage to belt out some tunes together!
"I love it," the "Obsessed" crooner said of her kids following in her footsteps. "I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them, you know what I mean? I'm not forcing them to do anything. I never say, 'You guys gotta do this,' you know?"
"It’s whatever they want to do and they’re rehearsing for it and going for it and really working hard, so that’s impressive to me," the Grammy winner added.
Carey acknowledged that parenting her twins while in the midst of her Christmas performances could become a struggle, quipping, "We're going to see how I juggle those two responsibilities."
- Did Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Split? Singer Admits 'Last Year Wasn't the Greatest' Amid Breakup Rumors
- Mariah Carey Fans Speculate Singer Is Single After Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Was Mysteriously Absent From Christmas Concert
- Mariah Carey's Beau Bryan Tanaka 'Feels Uncomfortable' With Pop Star Spending 'Thousands Paying For His Designer Clothes, Jewelry And Cars'
"I don't know. Just everybody has to do what their jobs are. If their job is to go to school for three hours a day, they have to go to school for three hours a day. And if their job is also being on stage and being a part of the show, then they have that," she explained. "Part of my job is to rest and relax and know, 'OK, everybody's got this covered, and I'm going to get out there and perform.'"
The star recently dished on what the preteens are hoping to find under the Christmas tree this year.
"Everything is somehow technology driven, so it's not necessarily cheap. Not that I want it to be cheap, but like, you know, I like them to have a lot of presents to open and everything else. But then they don't care about the other ones," the bombshell spilled. "They live for the ones that are a little more on the expensive side."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People reported on Carey and Tanaka spending the holidays separately.