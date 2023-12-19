Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Fuel Breakup Rumors as Singer Embarks on Holiday Trip Without Him for the First Time in Years

Rumors of a breakup have been swirling for months, as one report stated they haven't been seen together since early 2023. Plus, Tanaka, 40, hasn't been seen at any of Carey's recent holiday concerts.

Additionally, the mom-of-two, 54, confessed in a recent interview that she's endured a rough 12 months. "I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest," the crooner shared. "I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever."