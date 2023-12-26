Mariah Carey and Her 12-Year-Old Twins Joke About the Singer's Obsession With Christmas in Funny Video: Watch
The gift that keeps on giving!
On Christmas Eve, Mariah Carey and her 12-year-old twins poked fun at the singer's obsession with the holiday via a cute Instagram video.
In the clip, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as another child, jokingly complain about the Grammy winner, 54, constantly singing her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" during the holidays.
"Mom, please, we don't want to do this every time," Moroccan says.
"It’s just being festive," the mom-of-two replies, then breaking out into song, prompting the kids to walk away.
The cute video was recorded in front of a decorated Christmas tree, with Carey wearing a Santa outfit that resembled the one she rocked on the original cover art for the 1994 tune.
Fans loved the post, with one person declaring of her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's kids, "They don't know how lucky the are!!! 😊😊."
"I know I’m grown, but my adoption papers are ready and [I] will most definitely sing every Christmas 🤭🇵🇭💝," another admirer quipped.
Meanwhile, celebs such as Reese Witherspoon, Khloé Kardashian and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gave the upload a "like."
On Christmas Day, the "We Belong Together" singer shared several photos from their family celebration, including a few with a man dressed up as Santa.
"Merry Christmas!!! 🎄🎁 xoxo Santa & Mimi ❤️," Carey captioned the snaps, which showed her dressed in a fluffy white coat and a sparkling red gown.
As OK! reported, Moroccan and Monroe have joined their famous mom on stage for her string of holiday concerts, and though she "loves" to see them perform, the star doesn't mind if they want to switch paths one day.
"I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them, you know what I mean? I'm not forcing them to do anything," she explained in a past interview. "I never say, 'You guys gotta do this,' you know?"
"It’s whatever they want to do and they’re rehearsing for it and going for it and really working hard, so that’s impressive to me," she said at the time.
"They're good, nice kids," the superstar noted in another interview. "They're kind-hearted people, and I really enjoy being around them and watching them grow up into the people that they're ultimately going to become."
This was the first holiday season in quite some time that Carey celebrated as a single lady, as she and beau Bryan Tanaka recently split after seven years together.
A source claimed the duo parted ways because the dancer wants to have children of his own, but that's "not where" Carey is at in life.