Mariah Carey 'Obsessed' With Ever-Changing Bust Shape After Weight Loss, Insiders Spill
Mariah Carey is currently looking for the right doctor to perfect her bust.
According to insiders, after the "Always Be My Baby" songstress saw photos of herself on vacation in France last month, she has been on the hunt for the right surgeon to perfect her ever-changing chest size.
"Mariah has been obsessing about her boobs," the source close to Carey spilled to Radar. "It really sucks because her body is otherwise in great shape — and her sex life is white hot."
The chart topper — who has been dating backup dancer Bryan Tanaka since 2016 — has people in her inner circle convinced that she has been shedding the pounds in order to exchange vows with her longtime love. "She's been taking great care of herself and lost weight," the insider claimed.
"Now there's this headache of how to fix this. It feels like she can't win," the source continued of Carey. "Right now, it's about finding a doctor who she trusts. She's got her heart set on fixing this. She wants to wear low-cut tops without worrying about it."
The revelation comes as the "Fantasy" singer decided to drop her request for primary custody of her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-husband Nick Cannon. "She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the source said before Carey let the battle go.
Per insiders, the songwriter's boyfriend was the person to motivate her to seek full custody, as The Masked Singer host has several other children to focus on. "Bryan wanted her to go for full custody so he could get some space from Nick," the source explained, adding that Tanka "is tired of feeling like second best."
"Certain things really get under his skin, and Mariah’s vibe with Nick tops the list. Mariah and Nick are on the phone constantly, and they get affectionate whenever he comes to town to see the kids," the insider continued. "Mariah doesn’t even like Bryan being around when Nick’s there, which only fuels his paranoia."