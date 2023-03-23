Nick Cannon Admits He Regrets Not Having Any Kids With Ex Christina Milian
While Nick Cannon has a full house of children running around with several baby mamas, there's one woman he wished he shared a kid with: Christina Milian.
“Everybody talks about having kids [in relationships],” Cannon — who welcomed his 12th child in December 2022 — pointed out during an interview with the Shade Room. “If I say this, I know it’s gonna go viral. But when Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don’t Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant [years later] … I was like, ‘Dang, man.'”
The Drumline actor then clarified: “But I was so happy for her. I remember we [were] kids in love early on, and so we talked about that. But to each his own."
"Life plans it out," he concluded in the interview uploaded to YouTube on Friday, March 17. "The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given.”
Cannon, 42, and Milian, 41, dated for two years before going their separate ways, having first sparked their romance after working together on the 2003 film Love Don’t Cost a Thing.
Cannon previously reflected on the demise of their relationship in a 2006 interview, admitting: "I was wrong for not being what she wanted me to be."
“She knew from the jump. We were friends for months before we even got into it, and when we got into it, I was like … ‘Yo, anything remotely like a relationship, I don’t want no parts of it,'” he continued.
Milian also looked back on their whirlwind romance more than a decade after their split, recalling how she learned Cannon cheated on her by hacking into his phone.
“The next thing you know, I was reading [everything]. For, like, a month, I was reading messages,” the Bring It On star told E! News in 2019. “It was unreal that it was happening. He was living at my house. … It was just like, ‘Wait, under my roof this is happening?’ It just kind of blew me away.”
“I was like, ‘I cannot bust him when I am away. I need to bust him in person, so in the meantime, I’m gonna get my intel, make sure that this is for real for real,'” she remembered. “And it was for real, so it was enough. … I wanted to be able to see him in person, go over it — not like it would change anything — but part of me was like, ‘He was my first love.'”
After the exes went their separate ways, Cannon went on to welcome 12 children with six different women while Milian shares sons Isaiah, 3, and Kenna, 23 months, with boyfriend Matt Pokora. The actress is also mom to 13-year-old Violet, whom she shares with The-Dream.