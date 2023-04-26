Mariah Carey Shows Off Fit Physique in Black Leather Outfit During Night Out in Los Angeles
Mariah Carey made the sidewalk her runway during her night out in Hollywood!
The music icon smiled big as she stepped out for dinner at Craig's in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 25, looking as chic as ever in a monochrome black ensemble.
Carey showed off her fit figure in a pair of dark leather pants, a long-sleeved top, a tailored motorcycle jacket and a pair of shades for the swanky dinner.
The fun outing comes after the "Fantasy" singer made the decision to not file for primary custody of her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon — an idea her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka proposed to keep the television host at a distance.
"Bryan wanted her to go for full custody so he could get some space from Nick," an insider close to Carey spilled, adding that the backup dancer "is tired of feeling like second best" to Cannon.
"Certain things really get under his skin, and Mariah’s vibe with Nick tops the list. Mariah and Nick are on the phone constantly, and they get affectionate whenever he comes to town to see the kids," the source continued. "Mariah doesn’t even like Bryan being around when Nick’s there, which only fuels his paranoia."
To add even more fuel to the fire, The Masked Singer host recently declared that the chart-topping star will always be the "love of his life" despite their marriage ending in 2014.
"Our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met," he explained in a March 2023 interview. "I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She’s just always happy, always doing for others.”
“No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space,'" Cannon gushed over Carey. "When I found out about how remarkable she was… that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God."
