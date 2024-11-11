Mariah Carey to Be Questioned Under Oath by Estranged Brother Morgan's Lawyers Over Claims He Sold Drugs Amid Defamation Lawsuit
An end to Mariah Carey and her estranged brother Morgan's legal battle is nowhere in sight more than three years after he sued his sister for defamation in 2021.
The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer is set to be questioned under oath by her brother's lawyers during a filmed in-person interview on January 17, 2025, over claims she told lies about him in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, according to a news outlet.
In her book, Mariah accused her "ex-brother" Morgan of being violent toward the "It's a Wrap" vocalist and their family, alleged he was a drug dealer in the 1980s while working at a New York City nightclub and claimed he had been in prison.
"I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me," Mariah — who reportedly hasn't spoken to Morgan since 1994 — wrote in her memoir. "More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too."
The mom-of-two — who shares her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon — said Morgan "discreetly supplied the beautiful people with their powdered party favors."
Morgan's lawyers pointed out how Mariah's words were a clear nod to cocaine.
Morgan denied all of Mariah's "false and defamatory" claims and accused his sister of causing "emotional distress" and "serious damage" to his image.
"He is by no means envious of his sister’s enormous artistic and personal success, has enjoyed his own successes both professional and personal and has always wished her well," his lawyers declared, per the news publication, however, Mariah continues to insist all things said in her book are true.
A judge ultimately dismissed portions of the lawsuit after it was filed, though parts remained.
Mariah was also sued by her late sister, Alison — who died at age 63 in August — in 2021 after the "Always Be My Baby" singer claimed in her memoir that she was "pimped out" and drugged by her older sibling at age 12.
Mariah also swore these claims were true — including allegations that Alison caused third-degree burns after throwing boiling water on her back, gave her Valium at age 12 and left the award-winning artist alone with her sister's boyfriend at the same age.
The "Obsessed" singer accused Alison's boyfriend of trying to kiss her at the time, when she was still a minor.
