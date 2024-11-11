Mariah Carey to Be Questioned Under Oath by Estranged Brother Morgan's Lawyers Over Claims He Sold Drugs Amid Defamation Lawsuit

An end to Mariah Carey and her estranged brother Morgan's legal battle is nowhere in sight more than three years after he sued his sister for defamation in 2021.

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer is set to be questioned under oath by her brother's lawyers during a filmed in-person interview on January 17, 2025, over claims she told lies about him in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, according to a news outlet.