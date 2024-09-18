or
Nick Cannon Says Ex Mariah Carey Is 'Doing the Best She Possibly Can' After Her Mom and Sister Died on Same Day

Photo of Nick Cannon and picture of Mariah Carey.
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey revealed in August that her mother, Patricia, and sister, Allison, died on the very same day.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

He won't always be her baby, but Nick Cannon will forever be by Mariah Carey's side through dark times.

In a new red carpet interview, the Masked Singer host, 43, provided an update on how his ex-wife is hanging in there after her mother, Patricia, and sister, Allison, died on the very same day in August at the ages of 87 and 63, respectively.

nick cannon mariah carey doing best she can mom sister died same day
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon tied the knot in 2008 but split in 2014 before finalizing their divorce two years later.

"She’s doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances," Nick revealed to a reporter during the Fox Fall Press Day in Los Angeles, Calif. "But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love."

Luckily, the Wild 'n Out star and Carey's 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, have been a main source of joy, keeping the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer's spirits high during a rather upsetting time.

nick cannon mariah carey doing best she can mom sister died same day
Source: MEGA

The former couple shares 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

"She’s really having a great time with the kids," Nick expressed of Mariah, 55. "That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her, so it’s outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do."

The "It's a Wrap" hitmaker confirmed the deaths of her family members in a statement released on August 27.

nick cannon mariah carey doing best she can mom sister died same day
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon said his and Mariah Carey's kids are helping their mother through a tough time.

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," she announced less than a month ago. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Aside from giving an update on how Mariah is doing as she mourns the losses of her two loved ones, Nick also shed light on what it has been like to raise two teenagers for the very first time, calling it "the scariest thing" in the world.

nick cannon mariah carey doing best she can mom sister died same day
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon joked his eldest daughter, Monroe, is 'just like her mom.'

"My daughter, she’s wearing makeup now. She doesn’t wear it a lot, luckily, but it scared me," the dad-of-twelve — who shares his dozen kids with six different baby mamas — said of Monroe. "Like, we were getting ready to go, we’re in Malibu about to go to dinner, and I was like, 'What is taking her so long?'"

Finally deciding to go give her a nudge and see what the hold-up was, Nick entered her bedroom to find hair and makeup products "all over" the place.

"I was like, 'Wow, you’re just like your mom,'" he quipped. "It’s beautiful to see, but scary all at the same time."

Source: OK!

Page Six interviewed Nick on the red carpet for Fox Fall Press Day.

