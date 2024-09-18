Nick Cannon Says Ex Mariah Carey Is 'Doing the Best She Possibly Can' After Her Mom and Sister Died on Same Day
He won't always be her baby, but Nick Cannon will forever be by Mariah Carey's side through dark times.
In a new red carpet interview, the Masked Singer host, 43, provided an update on how his ex-wife is hanging in there after her mother, Patricia, and sister, Allison, died on the very same day in August at the ages of 87 and 63, respectively.
"She’s doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances," Nick revealed to a reporter during the Fox Fall Press Day in Los Angeles, Calif. "But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love."
Luckily, the Wild 'n Out star and Carey's 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, have been a main source of joy, keeping the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer's spirits high during a rather upsetting time.
"She’s really having a great time with the kids," Nick expressed of Mariah, 55. "That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her, so it’s outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do."
The "It's a Wrap" hitmaker confirmed the deaths of her family members in a statement released on August 27.
- 'We Can't Risk a Twisted Ankle!': Mariah Carey Scares Fans as She Climbs the Great Wall of China in Heels: Photos
- Mariah Carey Admits It's Been a 'Couple of Rough Weeks' After Her Mom and Sister Died on the Same Day
- Nick Cannon Admits Ex Mariah Carey Would Never Get Back Together With Him Because of His 'Crazy Antics': 'She Don't Want Me'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," she announced less than a month ago. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
Aside from giving an update on how Mariah is doing as she mourns the losses of her two loved ones, Nick also shed light on what it has been like to raise two teenagers for the very first time, calling it "the scariest thing" in the world.
"My daughter, she’s wearing makeup now. She doesn’t wear it a lot, luckily, but it scared me," the dad-of-twelve — who shares his dozen kids with six different baby mamas — said of Monroe. "Like, we were getting ready to go, we’re in Malibu about to go to dinner, and I was like, 'What is taking her so long?'"
Finally deciding to go give her a nudge and see what the hold-up was, Nick entered her bedroom to find hair and makeup products "all over" the place.
"I was like, 'Wow, you’re just like your mom,'" he quipped. "It’s beautiful to see, but scary all at the same time."
Page Six interviewed Nick on the red carpet for Fox Fall Press Day.