Mariah Carey is rewriting history! If the pop icon wants to forget you existed, then that’s exactly what she will do. Carey purposely didn’t include her brief engagement to James Packer in her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

“If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book,” the 50-year-old diva told The Guardian. “If not, It didn’t occur.” SNAP!

10 CONFESSIONS FROM MARIAH CAREY‘S MEMOIR: LOVE, CHILDHOOD ABUSE & HER ‘LAMBS’

Even more shocking is that Carey revealed her and Packer “didn’t have a physical relationship” during their time together.

Carey and Packer’s short-lived romance was documented on her E! Series, Mariah’s World. The former couple got engaged in January 2016 after less than a year of dating. The Australian billionaire called it quits from the “Hero” songstress in October of the same year.

Packer opened up about his breakup from Carey in October 2017, telling Weekend Australia that their relationship “was a mistake.”

“I was at a low point in my personal life,” he told the outlet, adding that though Carey was “exciting and fun,” their relationship just wasn’t meant to be.

A STAR BY ANY OTHER NAME: THESE 36 CELEBRITIES USED STAGE NAMES!

Wasting no time, Carey rebounded with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. She called the 37-year-old her “boyfriend” in February 2017. The couple is still going strong. Tanaka recently posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the superstar praising her new book.

“Witnessing you write, record, and create this masterpiece was magical. You inspire me all the time. I’m so happy for you. I’m so grateful to love and support you in all you do. Congratulations babe! You did it! PS… the audible version of the memoir is absolutely my favorite thing you’ve ever done!” the dancer captioned the post.

Packer isn’t the only one being erased from Carey’s new memoir. OK! exclusively reported that the pop star purposely didn’t include rapper Nicki Minaj and her stint on American Idol in the book as well.

CAN’T TAKE THE HEAT! HOUSEWIVES WHO’VE QUIT THE FRANCHISE IN 2020 (SO FAR)

“Think about it, Mariah was happy to dish about her family, whom she claims was abusive, but couldn’t bring herself to even mention Nicki or her time on Idol. They both have been totally omitted, as if neither ever happened, because they are both still too painful for Mariah,” a source told OK!.

“Mariah still blames her longtime friend and producer, Idol judge Randy Jackson for getting her the job on the show. That is why he is hardly mentioned in the book either, despite being friends for decades.”