Mariah Carey's Estranged Sister Alison Had a 'Tough Life' Before Her Death Due to a Severe Brain Injury, Pal Reveals

“I saw somebody who needed help and I knew I could do it,” he stated. “She’d tell me that she was so glad I was around. More recently, before she got sick, if I went somewhere for an hour, she’d call and say, ‘When are you coming back?’ And I’d say, ‘Well, I’ll be there in 20 minutes.’ And then she’d call a second time and say, ‘When are you coming back?’ Because short-term memory was affected by the brain injury.”

David noted that Alison — who had three sons and one daughter — was able to see all her children before passing. As for her relationship with Mariah, David noted that Alison told him she hadn't seen the superstar for over two decades.