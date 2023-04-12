OK Magazine
Joyful Mariah Carey Struts In Black Leather Pants As Ex Nick Cannon Eyes Recently Single Taylor Swift

By:

Apr. 11 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Feeling herself. Mariah Carey looked fierce on Monday night, April 10, while attending the afterparty for Joaquin Phoenix’s new movie, Beau Is Afraid.

Dressing in a head-to-toe black leather outfit — featuring a Prada tank top, a cropped moto jacket and skintight Mugler leggings — the "All I Want For Christmas" songstress was photographed smiling ear-to-ear as she partied into the late hours in Hollywood.

With her perfectly curled blonde locks framing her face and black shades completing her look, Carey made a splash at the star-studded party.

Carey has certainly had a busy start to spring, with the songstress celebrating Easter on Sunday, April 9, with her 11-year-old twins: Monroe and Moroccan — whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon — and real life bunnies.

The former flames' kiddos also spent the holiday with their dad — who welcomed his 12th child in December — as he made sure to stop by all his children's homes to give them some love. Cannon took to his Instagram Story Sunday to share special holiday moments with his kids and the mothers of all of his children while he dressed up as an Easter bunny suit.

Though Cannon already has his hands full, he recently admitted he would love to add another baby mama to the mix: Taylor Swift.

When asked by Howard Stern during a recent appearance whether he would consider having a baby with the newly single celeb, the comedian enthusiastically replied, "Absolutely. I’m all in."

After joking that his "Spidey senses were tingling" when he heard Swift was back on the market, her fans didn't take kindly to Cannon's interview — especially since the 33-year-old only just split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn within the past few weeks.

Mariah Carey

"It's troubling that both Nick Cannon and Kanye West have publicly implied sex with Taylor Swift and her consent is not part of the conversation," one Twitter user pointed out, while another added, "Him saying this about a woman he isn't in a relationship with is nasty and shows he sees women as just an object for breeding."

Cannon first became a dad when he and Carey welcomed their twins in 2011.

Page Six obtained photos of Carey's outing.

