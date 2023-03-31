Mariah Carey Teases Cleavage In Green Bikini To Celebrate 54th Birthday With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
Mariah Carey is living her best life as she enters her new age.
The "We Belong Together" singer proved age is just a number while rocking a sexy green bikini to celebrate her 54th birthday with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins: Monroe and Monroccan — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.
Carey kept her form-hugging black wetsuit unzipped to tease her sexy bikini top, as she lounged on a floaty and sunbathed with her boyfriend — who sweetly kissed his woman on the cheek — on a boat.
Aside from a glimpse of their fun-filled day via a video posted to Instagram that she captioned: "On a lazy river in the aqua water… now playing 'Cruise Control' 3x on repeat! haaa ! Love you Lambs!!!!🦋❤️🐑," Carey shared a sweet snap with her kiddos.
"Me and my favorite people in the world 💙💜 #ariesmonthcontinues," she captioned the family photo.
Though the Grammy Award–winning performer tends to keep her romance with Tanaka on the down low, the lovebirds have been connected since 2006, when he served as a backup dancer on her Adventures of Mimi tour.
Carey and Tanaka's long-time relationship comes after she and Cannon went their separate ways in 2014 following six years of marriage.
Despite a contentious divorce, Carey and Cannon are now on good terms, with the television host recently gushing over the mother of his twins. Calling his former wife "the love of his life," Cannon, 42, said during a recent podcast interview with The Shade Room that Carey is the "coolest person I ever met."
- Nick Cannon Declares Mariah Carey Is The 'Love Of His Life' As She Is Rumored To Be Filing For Primary Custody Of Twins
- Britney Spears' Biggest Fans: Stars Who Have Stood By Her Side Throughout Conservatorship Drama
- Nick Cannon Felt 'Touched' By Ex-Wife Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe's 'Awesome' TikTok Despite Potential Custody Battle
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She’s just always happy, always doing for others," he praised. “No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space. When I found out about how remarkable she was… that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God."
Cannon first became a dad when he and Carey welcomed Monroe and Moroccan in 2011. He has since welcomed ten more children, with the 12th having been born in December 2022.