Mariah Carey No Longer Fighting For Primary Custody Of Her & Ex Nick Cannon's 11-Year-Old Twins: Source

By:

Apr. 10 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

A change of heart! Although an insider claimed earlier this year that Mariah Carey was planning to file for primary custody of her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins, a separate source now revealed she's decided to no longer do so, Radar reported.

When the exes split in 2014, they had a joint custody arrangement, but one insider claimed the "Fantasy" crooned wanted primary custody since 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan "are usually with Mariah anyway."

The insider explained the mom-of-two, 54, was also fed up with Cannon's ever-expanding family, as he recently welcomed his 12th child. "She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the source said at the time.

It's unclear what sparked her decision to keep things they way they are, though one insider said the intitial idea came from her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

"Bryan wanted her to go for full custody so he could get some space from Nick," the source spilled, claiming the backup dancer "is tired of feeling like second best" to the comedian.

"Certain things really get under his skin, and Mariah’s vibe with Nick tops the list. Mariah and Nick are on the phone constantly, and they get affectionate whenever he comes to town to see the kids," the tattletale insisted. "Mariah doesn’t even like Bryan being around when Nick’s there, which only fuels his paranoia."

While Carey doesn't often discuss her personal life in interviews, Cannon, 42, never hesitates to gush over his ex-wife, most recently calling her the "love of his life" during an interview.

"I mean, I always talk about that," he acknowledged. "Our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met."

"I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her," confessed the Nickelodeon alum. "That woman is not human. She’s a gift from God."

Aside from his and Carey's twins, Cannon shares three kids with Brittany Bell, three kids with Abby De La Rosa, one child with Bre Tiesi and one with LaNisha Cole.

He also has a newborn girl with Alyssa Scott. The pair had son Zen as well, though he passed from cancer at just five months old.

