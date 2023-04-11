Mariah Carey No Longer Fighting For Primary Custody Of Her & Ex Nick Cannon's 11-Year-Old Twins: Source

When the exes split in 2014, they had a joint custody arrangement, but one insider claimed the "Fantasy" crooned wanted primary custody since 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan "are usually with Mariah anyway."

The insider explained the mom-of-two, 54, was also fed up with Cannon's ever-expanding family, as he recently welcomed his 12th child. "She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the source said at the time.