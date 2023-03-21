Nick Cannon Declares Mariah Carey Is The 'Love Of His Life' As She Is Rumored To Be Filing For Primary Custody Of Twins
Nick Cannon is grateful to have been loved by Mariah Carey.
During a recent podcast interview with The Shade Room, the Drumline actor, 42, dubbed his former wife "the love of his life."
"Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that," Cannon said, pointing out he often receives backlash for praising the “We Belong Together” hitmaker, 53, with whom he shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. "Our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met."
While gushing over the mother of his twins, the comedian continued: "I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She’s just always happy, always doing for others.”
“No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space,'" Cannon continued. "When I found out about how remarkable she was… that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God."
Cannon — who welcomed his 12th child in December 2022 — first became a dad in 2011 when he and Carey welcomed their two children. Three years later, the former power couple separated, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.
Following the demise of Cannon and Carey's marriage, the former went on to welcome ten other children with five different women.
Despite expanding his unconventional family with several baby mamas, Cannon declared during a July 2022 podcast appearance that he will never "have a love like I had with Mariah."
“It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,’” he said at the time of his relationship with the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer. "If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there."
And while Cannon has been busy adding to his brood and gushing over his ex-wife, Carey is rumored to be gearing up to take the father of her children to court for full custody of their offspring.
"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn't see much of them," explained a source in January after Carey and Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they first split, as OK! reported.
Clarifying that Cannon is not a bad father by any means, the insider noted that his ever-growing pack makes it difficult for him to spend enough quality time with each of his tykes. "She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the insider offered. "And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."