Nick Cannon Declares Mariah Carey Is The 'Love Of His Life' As She Is Rumored To Be Filing For Primary Custody Of Twins

"Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that," Cannon said, pointing out he often receives backlash for praising the “We Belong Together” hitmaker, 53, with whom he shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. "Our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met."

While gushing over the mother of his twins, the comedian continued: "I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She’s just always happy, always doing for others.”