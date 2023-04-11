Nick Cannon Slammed For Saying He Wants Taylor Swift To Have His 13th Baby: 'He Sees Women As Objects For Breeding'
Nick Cannon's latest comments about expanding his family are ruffling feathers.
While chatting with Howard Stern about potentially having his 13th child, the disc jockey asked if he would consider having a baby with newly single Taylor Swift, to which the comedian enthusiastically replied, "Absolutely. I’m all in."
"First of all she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music," Cannon noted before pointing out their similarities. "I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, yo, you’ve dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I. We probably will really understand each other."
The All That alum, 42, also joked his "Spidey senses were tingling" after hearing the blonde beauty was back on the market.
The pair's chat, which went down on the Monday, April 10, episode of Stern's radio show, didn't sit well with Swifties, especially since the "Style" crooner, 33, only just split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 31, within the past few weeks.
"It's troubling that both Nick Cannon and Kanye West have publicly implied sex with Taylor Swift and her consent is not part of the conversation," one Twitter user pointed out, while another penned, "Him saying this about a woman he isn't in a relationship with is nasty and shows he sees women as just an object for breeding."
"As if he is the only person with a say in the matter and as if she is available to him. Nick Cannon is beyond gross," echoed a third.
Before talking about the Grammy winner, Cannon admitted he's unsure if he wants to have any more children, as he's obviously busy with the gaggle of kids he has now.
"I really don’t know – I [tried] to say I wasn’t having [anymore] kids after two, after six, after eight," he admitted during a March interview. "I don’t know, to be honest."
Cannon shares twins with Mariah Carey, three kids with Brittany Bell, three kids with Abby De La Rosa, one child with Bre Tiesi and one with LaNisha Cole.
He also has a newborn girl with Alyssa Scott. The pair had son Zen as well, though he passed from cancer in 2021.