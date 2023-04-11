Nick Cannon Slammed For Saying He Wants Taylor Swift To Have His 13th Baby: 'He Sees Women As Objects For Breeding'

"First of all she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music," Cannon noted before pointing out their similarities. "I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, yo, you’ve dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I. We probably will really understand each other."

The All That alum, 42, also joked his "Spidey senses were tingling" after hearing the blonde beauty was back on the market.