Mariah Carey's Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, 'Live for' Expensive Gifts: 'They Don't Care About the Other Ones'
Can't blame Monroe and Moroccan for having expensive taste!
During a recent interview, Mariah Carey confessed her and her ex-husband Nick Cannon's 12-year-old twins like to fill their Christmas lists with pricey presents.
"Everything is somehow technology driven, so it's not necessarily cheap," the Queen of Christmas revealed to a news publication. "Not that I want it to be cheap, but like, you know, I like them to have a lot of presents to open and everything else."
"But then they don't care about the other ones," Carey noted. "They live for the ones that are a little more on the expensive side."
As for where the "Obsessed" singer and her twins will be spending the jolly holiday, Carey revealed: "I'm spending it with my kids and some friends and we'll be in Aspen."
"Santa's coming over as well. You think I'm lying, but it's true! That is my homie and so he's gonna be coming over," the 54-year-old quipped, noting she and her children will most certainly be hopping back in their sleigh for another iconic ride.
One aspect of Christmas that Carey is most looking forward to is preparing her late father Alfred's signature clam linguini dish for her loved ones.
"They haven't learned the recipe yet, but they know about it and it's really special to me because it's my father's recipe for my favorite dish that he used to make when I was little," the "Emotions" vocalist expressed of her almost-teenagers.
She added: "I was growing up and it took me so long, but as he was passing away and we were going through that, he wrote down the recipe for me, so it really gets to your heart [when] you just think about it, and it's like, what an incredible journey this has been, so I make it every year at Christmas."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Christmas will be spent in Aspen, Colo., Carey and her kids will spend the weeks surrounding it traveling to various states across America.
"I'm proud of them... They just know so many things and they’re like on top of everything. They're gonna be coming around the country with me and doing their thing, and I’m excited to watch them," the mom-of-two gushed of Monroe and Moroccan, who will join their mom on stage when she kicks off her 13-date holiday tour on Wednesday, November 15.
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Carey ahead of her upcoming Christmas tour.