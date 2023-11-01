Mariah Carey Hilariously Channels Her Inner 'Mean Girl' for Halloween Before 'Defrosting' for Christmas: Watch
‘Tis the season!
On Tuesday, October 31, Mariah Carey posted a video of herself dressed up for Halloween as Regina George from Mean Girls.
“Whatever I’m getting cheese fries,” she captioned the clip, which featured her strutting to Blondie’s “One Way or Another” while wearing a pleated mini skirt, heels and a white tank with two holes on the chest, exposing her purple bra.
Carey noticeably concluded her message with, "#notyet," seemingly alluding to her annual post for the start of the Christmas season. However, just hours later, when it became November 1, she shared the famous upload.
This year, the mother-of-two began her video with people wearing Halloween costumes blow drying the star out of a block of ice. Seconds later, Carey popped out in a Santa costume as she screamed, “It’s time.”
The footage then jumped into the performer singing her iconic Christmas song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
After the two posts, fans rejoiced in the comments section, gushing over their favorite music sensation.
“Not only she’s queen of Christmas, but she’s slowly stealing Halloween!” one supporter penned, while another admitted, “Stayed up to midnight just for this.”
“November 1st should be a public holiday at this point in honor of Mariah's annual announcement,” a third noted, while a fourth user said, “The impact. The relevance. The icon. #BowDown 🎄.”
Another person joked, “Mariah is officially defrosted now! Although true lambs know she doesn’t need to be defrosted with her amazing full catalogue 🦋.”
As OK! previously reported, these iconic posts came after Carey faced backlash for a photo Kris Jenner shared alongside the singer.
"Dinner with my girl @mariahcarey catching up and trying to convince her 'it’s time'!!!!!🎅🏼🎄glam on both of us @etienneortega," the momager said on October 28.
While the image was just a selfie of the two famous women, fans commented on how Carey didn’t look herself.
"I thought that was Snooki at first 🤷♀️," one person wrote, referring to Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, while another added, "Mariah looks a lil different😮."
A third person pointed out, "This will be removed. It’s not Mariah’s good side. She’s gonna be p--------," while a fourth wrote, "Wow filter central."
Other users loved seeing the dynamic duo together, especially after they were rumored to have beef since Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian dated Carey’s ex-husband Nick Canon.
"Y'all came a long way because Mariah and Kim both dated Nick," one fan said, while a second named them, "A powerful duo 👯♀️."