Mariah Carey Hilariously Channels Her Inner 'Mean Girl' for Halloween Before 'Defrosting' for Christmas: Watch

“Whatever I’m getting cheese fries,” she captioned the clip, which featured her strutting to Blondie’s “One Way or Another” while wearing a pleated mini skirt, heels and a white tank with two holes on the chest, exposing her purple bra.

Carey noticeably concluded her message with, "#notyet," seemingly alluding to her annual post for the start of the Christmas season. However, just hours later, when it became November 1, she shared the famous upload.