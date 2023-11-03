Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Flawless Figure After Pulling Epic Prank on Jimmy Kimmel
The Queen of Christmas doesn't skip a beat when it comes time to ring in the holiday season.
On Thursday, November 2, Mariah Carey looked absolutely breathtaking as she joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! in full festive force.
For her talk show appearance, the 54-year-old donned a shimmering black mini dress with dazzling gold accents.
To elevate her chic ensemble, Carey sported a color-coordinated black jacket with gold buttons, and in a photo shared to her Instagram Story ahead of the show, she held onto a pair of sunglasses.
"It’s tiiiimmmmeeee! 🖤🙌," the mom-of-two captioned a follow up post, which featured her in the fashionable 'fit sitting alongside Jimmy Kimmel during the late-night interview.
The broadcast debuted a hilarious video of Carey performing the most epic prank on Kimmel, in which she snuck into the 55-year-old's home in the middle of the night and woke him up with the help of her minions dressed as elves and Santa Claus.
"Jimmy, I didn’t mean to wake you up, but it’s time!" the "Emotions" singer whispered into the talk show host's ear, abruptly startling him as he was pulled out of a deep sleep.
"What time is it?" Kimmel muttered, still groggy and confused.
"Hit it!" Carey yelled in response before "All I Want For Christmas Is You" began blasting, as lights flashed and her jolly helpers threw fake snow and rang sleigh bells.
Kimmel's wife, Molly, joined in on the fun, dancing around to Carey's hit holiday classic and hilariously enjoying how bothered the comedian looked.
The comedic skit closed out with Kimmel dressed in nothing but his wife's robe and a mouth guard as he accepted a gift from Carey — a T-shirt from her new "It's Time!" Christmas merch — before heading back upstairs and going back to bed.
Though Carey played into her iconic phrase immediately after the clock struck midnight on Wednesday, November 1, Kimmel remained skeptical during his talk show about whether it was really "time" for Christmas when Thanksgiving was still weeks away.
"It’s the season, darling," Carey confirmed without hesitation.
"We have to have Thanksgiving. It’s the holidays, is it not?" she noted, however, she agreed with Kimmel that the food-filled day has become a bit of a "speed bump" between Halloween and Christmas.
"But I had to just go with the flow because everybody was rushing the holiday season and they started playing my song, so I kept being like, 'Not yet, don’t play it yet, why are we playing Christmas songs?'" she said of why she decided to kickstart the holiday spirit as early as the first day of November.