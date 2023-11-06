Mariah Carey Declares She's a 'Cool Mom' as Singer Gushes Over Her & Nick Cannon's 'Really Talented' Daughter Monroe, 12
Mariah Carey's "not a regular mom," she's a "cool mom!"
During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the Queen of Christmas gushed about her and her ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12.
The 54-year-old's daughter is set to join her on the award-winning singer's upcoming Merry Christmas One and All! tour when it kicks off on Wednesday, November 15, in Highland, Calif., nearly one year after they performed their first adorable duet together in Toronto, Canada, last December.
"I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me so I think she might have it together a little more than I do!" Carey joked of her little girl before host Juju Chang humorously asked: "Does your daughter have the octave whistle?"
"I think she kind of has it, I think she just has to play with it," the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer revealed, noting both Monroe and Moroccan are "really talented across the board" and she hopes in "some ways" that they follow in her successful footsteps.
As for how she likes motherhood, Carey quipped, "I don't wanna say they're my friends because then they're like, 'urgh my mom's corny,'" before citing the iconic Mean Girls phrase, "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom!"
Carey and Cannon welcomed their twins in 2011, three years after tying the knot.
While the "Emotions" singer never had any more children after her divorce from the Wild N' Out host was finalized in 2016, Cannon went on to welcome 10 additional kids with five other baby mamas.
The former spouses have remained somewhat friendly since their split, as Carey decided not to file for primary custody of their children despite rumors she had been planning to earlier this year.
The co-parents settled on a joint custody agreement after they called it quits in 2014, however, Carey had recently wanted to renegotiate since the twins "are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider previously explained.
"She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the source added regarding the dad-of-12.
Plus, her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, had reportedly "wanted her to go for full custody so he could get some space from Nick," the confidante confessed, claiming the backup dancer "is tired of feeling like second best" to the father of Carey's children.