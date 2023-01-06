Marilee Fiebig Celebrates Her & T.J. Holmes' Daughter's Birthday After Insider Says Lawyer Was 'Blindsided' By Amy Robach Tryst
Marilee Fiebig isn't letting her highly publicized split from T.J. Holmes get in the way of celebrating their daughter Sabine Holmes' 10th birthday! On Friday, January 6, the mom-of-one made a special Instagram post to mark the occasion, sharing a photo of the tot lounging and a snap of her homemade cake.
"Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world," Fiebig gushed. "Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime."
The immigration lawyer, 45, thanked her "incredible family" for sending "so much love" to her little girl, as they threw her "a NYE surprise celebration."
"I only hope that double digits doesn’t mean that she will no longer reach to hold my hand or ask for a goodnight hug," she concluded her social media post. "My heart couldn’t take it. 💞 #januarybaby."
Some of Fiebig's famous friends chimed in to send their wishes, with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks commenting, "Happy Birthday beautiful Sabine 🎊🎂💕."
"Happy birthday dear Sabine," added Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts. "What a joy you are! ❤️❤️🎂🎉🎊🎈."
At the moment, Holmes, 45, is unable to publicly acknowledge his daughter's birthday since he deactivated his Instagram account after his affair with Good Morning America costar Amy Robach was exposed this past November.
While the anchor and Robach, 49, insisted their romance didn't start until they both were separated from their respective spouses, he didn't officially file for divorce until last month. One source claimed Fiebig was "blindsided" by the news of the dalliance, noting that though she and her estranged husband "hadn't been together" in a while, she believed they "were trying to work it out."
On the other hand, an insider claimed Robach's divorce from Andrew Shue is nearly finalized.
While the buzzy relationship prompted ABC to removed them from their GMA3 spots until a thorough investigation is complete — the network wants to determine whether the pair broke any morality clauses — it hasn't stopped the lovebirds from moving forward as a couple.
In fact, they spent New Year's Eve in Miami, Fla., with photographs showing them food shopping, dining out and even kissing on the pier.