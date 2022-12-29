T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce From Marilee Fiebig After Amy Robach Relationship Is Made Public
Good Morning America star T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig — one month after he was spotted with his costar Amy Robach.
According to court documents, the 45-year-old TV personality filed in New York City on December 28.
As OK! previously reported, Holmes and Robach, 49, were spotted out and about in New York City, in addition to upstate New York, in November.
It's not clear how long the pair, who recently ran the New York Marathon together, have been an item, but an insider claimed the romance was known at GMA.
"There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider noted of the new couple. "They were flirtatious."
"They had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month," the source said. "Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn't want the controversy surrounding the show."
Robach — who was previously married to Andrew Shue — were both in relationships, but the insider noted, "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that."
After the alleged affair made headlines, the two stars were taken off the air as of late.
"I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," the email from Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, began.
She added, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."
Meanwhile, Fiebig seems like she's keeping it together, as she was recently spotted with her daughter, Sabine, whom she shares with Holmes, during the holiday season.
"Exhausted but been counting down the days to this merry one... #washingtondcbound #family," she captioned a photo of herself with her tot.
Holmes and Robach seem to be going strong as they were spotted smiling and laughing at the Atlanta airport on December 26.