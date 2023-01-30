The anonymous female, named in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, claimed Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, sexually assaulted her after a concert in Dallas, Texas, in 1995. According to the alleged victim, the musician, 54, reportedly told her “if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family."

“Within weeks” Manson began calling the teenager to request “explicit sexual photos of her and her friends to his fan club, Satan’s Bakesale,” the legal documents claimed.