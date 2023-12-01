Mario Lopez Admits 'NYC Looks Great' on Kelly Clarkson After Singer's Move to the Big Apple: Photo
Even Mario Lopez couldn't help but compliment Kelly Clarkson — because she is absolutely glowing!
On Thursday, November 30, the Access Hollywood host took to Instagram to share kind words about the country singer and highlight his surprise visit to the set of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, following their joint participation in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony one day prior.
"NYC looks great on my girl @KellyClarkson!" Lopez expressed of the "Stronger" singer, who officially moved to New York City and relocated her talk show studio from Los Angeles to Manhattan upon the start of Season 5 in October. "Fun time on her show.. Tequila shots.. Games.. Singing… Love her."
In the picture, both Clarkson and the Holiday in Handcuffs actor smiled wide, with the "Because Of You" singer rocking a snake-print maxi skirt with a tucked-in black turtleneck, matching belt and open-toed black platform heels, while Lopez opted for a similar dark-colored turtleneck sweater, black pants and casual sneakers.
In awe of the duo's stunning features, fans couldn't help but flock to the comments section and gush about the pair's mutually breathtaking appearances.
"Y'all look amazing!! 😍😍," one supporter wrote of Clarkson and Lopez, as another added, "Kelly looks fantastic. Can't wait to see this show. Mario here, Mario there, Mario everywhere. 😂🤣❤️."
"I love seeing her so healthy! ❤️🔥," a third fan exclaimed of Clarkson, who has noticeably lost an impressive amount of weight in recent months, while a fourth stated: "She looks great! Love the coat she wore for the concert at Rockefeller, wow!!"
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson was one of the special guests who performed — in addition to the Rockettes and Cher — at this year's annual tree lighting spectacular.
The mom-of-two's waist was snatched in a white furry coat, and she showcased her new bangs by pulling her hair back into a high messy bun.
Clarkson's unforgettable evening in Rockefeller Center officially marked the start of her first real Christmas in New York City.
While she previously spoke about moving decorations and other things into her NYC residence last fall, this will be her first true winter where Manhattan is her permanent home.
Clarkson recently opened up about why she decided to move the studio of her talk show to the Big Apple during an interview last month.
"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," the superstar — whose divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finally finalized in March 2022 after she initially submitted the split papers in June 2020.
"I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start," she noted of her and Blackstock's two children: River, 9, and Remington, 7.