Tristan Thompson Worries True, 5, Will Be 'Embarrassed' He's Her Father as She Begins to Learn About His Cheating Past
Tristan Thompson's messy past has finally started to catch up to him.
On the Thursday, October 5, episode of The Kardashians, the NBA star opened up about regrets he faces regarding his cheating past during a deep conversation with his ex Khloé Kardashian.
Thompson, who shares four children with three different women, admitted he's concerned his little ones will start to feel "embarrassed" to have him as their father, as they have started to "understand" certain aspects of their lives — like why mommy and daddy aren't together.
"True’s understanding stuff. Prince understands things," Thompson explained to Kardashian of their 5-year-old daughter, as well as his 6-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.
"They go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I want them to do is ever feel embarrassed that I’m their father," Thompson expressed to Kardashian — whom he infamously cheated on numerous times.
Kardashian has always seemed to be able to separate her feelings about the situation and co-parenting for her kids, as she began to console Thompson during the episode while giving him a piece of advice.
"Just remember, you’re not your past. Your past doesn’t define you," the Good American co-founder informed Thompson, whom she also shares her 1-year-old son, Tatum, with.
"Moving forward, hold yourself in a way that you will be proud of. Or if your kids read something about you, you’re going to be proud of that," she suggested. "Your legacy, what you want to leave behind, is way greater than what the world has been exposed to."
Thompson seemed to be going down a rabbit hole of remorse, as the conversation started to spiral from a talk about fatherhood to his relationship with Kardashian, though she didn't budge.
"The thing that always sticks in my mind is I know how much I care about you. I know how much I love you. You’re my best friend. I meet my person, how come I’ve done so much wrong things to them? Why put you through that?" the basketball pro questioned of his past actions.
Kardashian quickly cut him off before the chat could escalate, stating: "We’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives because of our kids. So I’m not going to fight that. I’m going to make sure it’s as nice as possible, for me."
Later in the episode, the mom-of-two sat down in a confessional, where she got candid about Thompson's infidelity and her family's abnormal situation.
"What happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident. It was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me in my life. So I’m not going to forget it," she explained. "But I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy and co-exist and be co-parents."
"Someone that I did not even want to look at just a couple months ago, I have living under my roof," Kardashian admitted of Thompson, who moved into her home with his 17-year-old brother, Amari, who is "severely disabled," after their mother, Andrea, died in January.
"I lost a parent. I don’t wish that on anybody. I don’t care what you did to me, this is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need," Kardashian continued, concluding: "So everyone, you do what your moral compass says. I’m going to do what mine says."