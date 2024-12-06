Marisa Tomei Fans Ogle Over Her Ageless Appearance in Resurfaced Clip: 'Stunning!'
Marisa Tomei has people talking!
The My Cousin Vinny star, who turned 60 on Wednesday, December 4, sent the internet into a frenzy after a resurfaced video showcased her ageless beauty.
In the clip, Tomei stunned in a black turtleneck dress featuring a sheer side panel and a daring high slit.
Of course, fans couldn’t hold back their admiration for the actress.
“Stunning!” one person gushed, while another chimed in, “Hottest 60-year-old on the planet.”
A third fan wrote, “Looking better than your 37-year-old wife.”
“I was in love with her in the mid-nineties. Now, it looks like I’ll be in love with her until she’s in her mid-nineties,” added another fan.
The Oscar-winning actress later took to TikTok to thank her fans in a casual, candid video.
“Good morning! Thank you for all the birthday wishes,” Tomei said. “I feel shy.”
- Enjoying Her 80s! Jane Fonda Insists She Isn't Bothered By The Fact That She's 'Closer To Death'
- Nicole Kidman Sparks Concern About Her Weight After Showing Off Her Tiny Physique in Just a T-Shirt: Photos
- Jodie Foster Believes Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese Were 'Scared' and Intimidated by Her 12-Year-Old Self on 'Taxi Driver' Set
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In a recent interview, the actress shared her thoughts on aging, saying she doesn’t mind turning 60.
"I think it's a silly thing to be quantified by," she told NewBeauty earlier this year.
However, the Only You star admitted there are things she wished she had done more of in her youth.
"My advice to my younger self is keep partying and keep having fun," she shared, "And do all the late nights and do everything that comes across your plate. That's the time to do it, really."
When asked about her beauty routine, Tomei revealed she’s not big on elaborate skincare treatments.
"I just never got in the groove,” Tomei said. “As I'm getting older, I realize that I need it more, but I still have to work at making it more a part of my routine."
The Upgraded alum, who has sensitive skin, indulges in "a good facial massage" instead.
"I also like it when there's lymphatic drainage and when really your jaw gets massaged out," she revealed. “And the facial muscles fall into place more. That's something I look forward to. I always fall asleep, though. I love it."
Tomei, best known as Aunt May in the Spider-Man franchise, is equally mindful about her diet.
“What you put into your body is even more crucial than what you're doing in terms of your exterior," she said interview with Vogue. "What I eat and how I connect with my body feed my external. I try to eat seasonal, local, and organic foods as much as possible, almost all the time."
"Also, I just eat one big meal and little things throughout the day, or I'll eat like a bird for a few days and then a giant meal. A feast on the fifth day," she dished to New York Magazine.