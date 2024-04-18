Olivia Benson to the Rescue! Mariska Hargitay Halts Filming 'Law and Order: SVU' to Help Lost Little Girl Find Her Mom
Mariska Hargitay got a tiny peek into what it would be like to truly walk in Olivia Benson's shoes.
The Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star was in the middle of filming the hit crime drama in New York City on Wednesday, April 10, when she was interrupted by a little girl.
The child, who mistakenly thought the 60-year-old actress was a real police officer, walked onto set at the Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park where Hargitay was filming a scene with costar Ice-T and asked the mother-of-three to help her find her mother.
The child apparently didn't even notice the cameras and crew in her panic.
In true Olivia Benson style, it's been reported the actress stopped production for 20 minutes until she could reunite the girl with her mom. According to a witness, she even took an extra moment to help console them both before heading back to work.
Hargitay first made her debut on SVU in 1999. The show is currently airing Season 25. Over the many years of playing the skilled investigator, she admitted in a 2022 interview that she's learned several important life lessons.
"I would say learning to tolerate our feelings and knowing that we can get over anything, that they pass, and then we're stronger because of it," she said at the time. "It's just about accessing our strength. I think that Olivia is such a bada-- who's grown into her power. And that is our journey for all of us women."
Reflecting on her incredible journey throughout her time on the show, she told a separate outlet that she "can’t believe it’s been 25 years, a quarter of a century!"
"I can’t see it any other way. I can’t imagine the show ending, and can’t imagine not going on this journey with my cast, my crew," she continued. "I have so much to look forward to. And I’m still growing. I like that you can be so many things at one time. It’s learning to give yourself permission to be all of yourself."