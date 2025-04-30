Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Catholic Bishops Are 'Controlled by Satan' During Social Media Meltdown
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went on a social media tirade over the Catholic Church's leadership, following the announcement of Pope Francis' death.
The rabid Trump supporter claimed Catholic Bishops were being "controlled by Satan" as the conclave prepares to vote in a new pope.
Greene made the controversial post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just hours after the Vatican announced Pope Francis' passing.
"Today there were major shifts in global leaderships," she wrote. "Evil is being defeated by the hand of God."
After the post was made, the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights called for Greene’s censure.
The congresswoman then doubled down in a lengthy social media meltdown Wednesday, April 30, demanding an apology over a letter Catholic League President William Donohue sent to the House Ethics Committee.
Greene said she stopped attending mass when she became a mother after realizing "she could not trust the Church leadership to protect my children from pedophiles."
"It’s the church leadership I was referring to when I invoked the Devil," she explained. "Just so we’re clear, bishops, when I said 'controlled by Satan,' I wasn’t talking about the Catholic Church. I was talking about you."
Previously, in a 2022 interview, she claimed that the Church's charitable work in helping migrants amounted to "Satan controlling the church," which sparked backlash from Catholic leaders and organizations.
On Monday, Catholic cardinals set May 7 as the start date for the conclave to elect a new pope. They set the date for the secret vote so they can better get to know one another and reach a consensus on a candidate before they are sequestered.
President Donald Trump spoke with reporters outside the White House and jokingly claimed he would like to be the next leader of the Catholic Church.
"I’d like to be pope," he said. "That would be my number one choice."
Trump, more seriously, later said he has "no preference" for who the Church ultimately chooses, but the cardinal from New York is "very good."
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took to social media after Trump's comments and told the conclave to "keep an open mind" about making the president the next pope.
"I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next pope. This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!" Graham said Tuesday in a post on X.
"The first Pope-U.S. President combination has many upsides," he added. "Watching for white smoke…"
The senator concluded his post with "Trump MMXXVIII!" the Roman numeral for 2028.