Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Catholic Bishops Are 'Controlled by Satan' During Social Media Meltdown

On Monday, Catholic cardinals set May 7 as the start date for the conclave to elect a new pope. They set the date for the secret vote so they can better get to know one another and reach a consensus on a candidate before they are sequestered.

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters outside the White House and jokingly claimed he would like to be the next leader of the Catholic Church.

"I’d like to be pope," he said. "That would be my number one choice."

Trump, more seriously, later said he has "no preference" for who the Church ultimately chooses, but the cardinal from New York is "very good."