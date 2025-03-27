'Pathetic': Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Telling U.K. Journalist to 'Go Back to Your Country' Over Leaked Group Chat Question

Sky News correspondent Martha Kelner attempted to ask her about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth divulging details of the March 15 strikes in Yemen in the encrypted messaging app.

"Wait. What country are you from?" Greene asked seconds after hearing Kelner’s accent.

When the reporter revealed that she was from the United Kingdom, Greene refused to take any questions from her.

"OK, we don’t give a c--- about your opinion and your reporting," Greene said. "Why don’t you go back to your country, where you have a major migrant problem?"

While the Sky News reporter persisted, MTG yelled, "No, no, no, no — you should care about your own borders."