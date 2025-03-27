'Pathetic': Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Telling U.K. Journalist to 'Go Back to Your Country' Over Leaked Group Chat Question
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene found herself entangled in controversy after refusing to entertain questions from a British journalist regarding leaked Signal messages concerning U.S. military strikes in Yemen.
During a recent press conference, Greene was caught on camera telling the U.K. reporter to "go back to your country" in a heated confrontation.
Sky News correspondent Martha Kelner attempted to ask her about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth divulging details of the March 15 strikes in Yemen in the encrypted messaging app.
"Wait. What country are you from?" Greene asked seconds after hearing Kelner’s accent.
When the reporter revealed that she was from the United Kingdom, Greene refused to take any questions from her.
"OK, we don’t give a c--- about your opinion and your reporting," Greene said. "Why don’t you go back to your country, where you have a major migrant problem?"
While the Sky News reporter persisted, MTG yelled, "No, no, no, no — you should care about your own borders."
Several critics took to social media to call out the Republican congresswoman for hypocritically telling someone from another country to stay out of American politics after she voiced support for President Donald Trump's imperialist ambitions to take over countries like Greenland and Canada.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Greene's confrontation and pointed out: "YOU ARE NOT INTERESTED IN OTHER COUNTRIES.....that's an interesting view when you demand the accession of Canada, Greenland, Mexico, the Suez Canal. You interfere in EU politics - and do you know how much I care what you have to say about us? NOTHING, ZERO."
Another X user commented: "Now they’re just getting ugly instead of owning up to the mistake… 2026 is going to be a huge wake-up call to them that we still live in a democracy."
A third person shared: "Absolutely pathetic. I have no respect for any Briton who defends the United States’ behavior anymore. This is not an ally but an openly hostile nation now."
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed After Defending January 6th Capitol Rioters: 'Laughing Stock of the Universe'
- Smackdown: Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Lauren Boebert a 'Little B****' After Tense Altercation on House Floor: Source
- 'You Are Mentally Unfit to Hold Office': Marjorie Taylor Greene Trolled for Believing Her TV Is Spying on Her
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The confrontation continued during the press conference when the Sky News reporter asked MTG, "Do you care about American lives being put at risk?"
"Let me tell you something," Greene responded. "Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants?"
"You’re done — I don’t care about your fake news," the congresswoman snapped before demanding an "American journalist" ask the next question. However, the next reporter she called on asked Greene to answer Kelner's question.
"You want to know about complete disregard for operational security? You should talk about the Biden administration and how they ripped our borders open to terrorist cartels, child s-- trafficking, human trafficking and drug trafficking across our borders for four years," the Georgia congresswoman told reporters. "The Trump administration is doing a great job, and I stand by their statements."
Greene then stormed away from the press, refusing to take any more questions.