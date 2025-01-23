'I'm So Sick of You People!': Marjorie Taylor Greene Flies Off the Handle After Reporter Asks Her About January 6th Pardons
Marjorie Taylor Greene was left fuming after a journalist asked her about President Donald Trump's decision to mass-pardon more than 1,000 people involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
On Monday, January 22, the Georgia representative took to social media to share a video of the moment as she declared she was "fed up with" the press in Washington, D.C.
"Your assumptions are ignorant and you are absolutely disconnected and clueless about what is important in life and to Americans," she captioned the clip. "You have destroyed your credibility. With social media like X, you can’t lie about me anymore."
The video revealed Punchbowl’s Melanie Zanona questioning Greene about the people who were pardoned potentially visiting the Capitol to talk with other members of Congress.
"Is this really all you’re talking about? The J6-ers that have been pardoned?" Greene responded. "Are you gonna talk about the Biden family that got pardoned? … What about the rapers, and murderers, and killers that Joe Biden pardoned? There are tons of them."
"I’m not doing this!” Greene exclaimed. "This insane place up here, and all of y’all’s obsession with January 6th, is absurd. Everybody outside of here is sick and f------ tired of it! I’m serious."
"It is nauseating! I’ve seen all the Democrat-run networks ad nauseum about January 6th," she continued. "And they just can’t get over themselves. But they don’t give a s--- about real Americans!"
When Zanona noted that Republicans were also focused on the riots, as they were in the process of forming a new subcommittee to investigate the first one that had looked into January 6, Greene wasn't pleased.
"I’m so sick of you people and all this crap!" she shot back. "I really am!"
As OK! previously reported, President Trump made the decision to pardon roughly 1,500 people associated with the events of January 6 and commuted the sentences of 14 others.
This comes just over one week after Vice President J.D. Vance suggested that those who "committed violence that day" should not be pardoned. However, a source family with the situation later claimed the VP was "100% on board" with Trump's decision.
"The president didn’t change his mind," the source explained. "He just made up his mind and Vance got a little over his skis on Fox, but it’s no big deal."