Marjorie Taylor Greene Labels Nikki Haley As Another 'Bush In Heels' As Former Governor Begins 2024 Presidential Campaign

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Nikki Haley after she announced she would be running for president.

"Nikki Haley is just another George (or Jeb!) Bush. She is weak on the border, doesn’t want a wall, claimed 'Legal Immigrants are more patriotic than most Americans these days,' and she defended Obama when Pres. Trump criticized his terrible open-borders policy," the politician wrote on Wednesday, February 15, referring to George and Jeb Bush, the latter who ran for president in 2016 but didn't win.

"And Nikki Haley refused to support a transgender bathroom bill to protect children. If we wanted a 'Bush in heels,' Republicans would vote for Liz Cheney," she continued.