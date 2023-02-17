Marjorie Taylor Greene Labels Nikki Haley As Another 'Bush In Heels' As Former Governor Begins 2024 Presidential Campaign
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Nikki Haley after she announced she would be running for president.
"Nikki Haley is just another George (or Jeb!) Bush. She is weak on the border, doesn’t want a wall, claimed 'Legal Immigrants are more patriotic than most Americans these days,' and she defended Obama when Pres. Trump criticized his terrible open-borders policy," the politician wrote on Wednesday, February 15, referring to George and Jeb Bush, the latter who ran for president in 2016 but didn't win.
"And Nikki Haley refused to support a transgender bathroom bill to protect children. If we wanted a 'Bush in heels,' Republicans would vote for Liz Cheney," she continued.
Of course, some people thought the remarks were hysterical. One person wrote, "It feels threatened," while another said, "Marjorie doesn't like the competition! Hilarious — maga on maga showdown."
A third wrote, "Y’all seem to be imploding."
As OK! previously reported, Haley, 51, revealed earlier this week she would be attempting to take over the White House in 2024.
“You should know this about me. I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels,” Haley said when making the big announcement. “I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for president.”
Haley, who used to work for Donald Trump, also revealed if she spoke to her former boss about her plans.
"Less than a year ago, you said that if former President Trump was going to run, it's been reported you called your former boss to ask for his blessing, and he said that you called him 'the greatest president.' If that is true, then why run against him?" Craig Melvin asked the politician, 51, in an interview for the Today show.
"I am going to keep that phone call personal. I didn't ask; I told him I thought we needed to go in a new direction. When I first said I wouldn't run against him, Afghanistan hadn't fallen, we didn't see the rise in inflation that we've seen, we didn't see the things happening our schools and we didn't see the results of the midterms we just had. It is time for a new generation of leaders. You shouldn't have to be 80 years old to get to Washington. We've got to start riding the ship, we need new blood because we have some serious challenges," she replied.