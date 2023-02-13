Presidential Candidate Steve Laffey SLAMS Donald Trump's Verbal Attack On Rihanna: He Should Focus On 'Real Issues'

"President Trump is more concerned with the Super Bowl halftime show than the real issues facing our country," the 2024 GOP presidential candidate explains of his running mate after the 76-year-old degraded the "Umbrella" singer's Sunday, February 12, performance.

"Maybe he should be less worried about Rihanna’s stylist and more concerned with social security and the nation’s debt crisis," Laffey stated to OK! on the morning of Monday, February 13, just hours after Trump spewed negative remarks toward Rihanna's applauded halftime performance — which even debuted her adorable baby bump and revealed her second pregnancy with longtime beau A$AP Rocky.