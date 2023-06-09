“And we won some today when everyone feels like we’re losing – especially with this indictment of President Trump and this document hoax,” she stated. “But what we read today in the SCIF – and want to let everyone know this was an unclassified document. This is a document that all of America should be able to see. But the FBI is stonewalling us and they would only let us see it in a SCIF.”

“I wrote down everything that I had just read,” she said. “Some of it, I could come out and tell the American people what I read. And it’s exactly what you and many others have been reporting for so long. And it’s what everyone already knew.”