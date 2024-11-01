'He's Intimidated': Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Mark Cuban for Saying Donald Trump Is Never Around 'Intelligent Women'

The Shark Tank star's comments didn’t sit well with the GOP nominee, who went after Cuban on Truth Social, calling him "unattractive" and a "loser."

Greene echoed Trump's attacks on X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a video of herself in a gym to say: "Now Mark Cuban has come out and said that there’s no strong, intelligent women supporting Trump."

"Here’s the problem with Mark Cuban. He suffers from low testosterone. The guy looks just like Rachel Maddow," she continued. "And here’s his issue: he’s actually intimidated by strong, intelligent women like me, graduated from UGA with a business degree, I run a very successful construction company in Georgia, and now I’m going on my third term in Congress. I love guns, especially AR-15s, and I support President Trump. Mark, I suggest you get some HRT and hit the gym."