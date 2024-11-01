'He's Intimidated': Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Mark Cuban for Saying Donald Trump Is Never Around 'Intelligent Women'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attacked billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban after he suggested former President Donald Trump had no "strong, intelligent women" around him.
Greene, a staunch Trump supporter, fired back with personal digs, claiming Cuban had "low testosterone."
Cuban, a vocal Kamala Harris supporter, appeared on ABC's The View and told the hosts, "You never see him around strong, intelligent women, ever, it’s very simple, they’re intimidating to him."
When the billionaire was asked about Trump’s ability to court Nikki Haley voters, Cuban added, "He doesn’t like to be challenged by them, and you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women."
The Shark Tank star's comments didn’t sit well with the GOP nominee, who went after Cuban on Truth Social, calling him "unattractive" and a "loser."
Greene echoed Trump's attacks on X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a video of herself in a gym to say: "Now Mark Cuban has come out and said that there’s no strong, intelligent women supporting Trump."
"Here’s the problem with Mark Cuban. He suffers from low testosterone. The guy looks just like Rachel Maddow," she continued. "And here’s his issue: he’s actually intimidated by strong, intelligent women like me, graduated from UGA with a business degree, I run a very successful construction company in Georgia, and now I’m going on my third term in Congress. I love guns, especially AR-15s, and I support President Trump. Mark, I suggest you get some HRT and hit the gym."
A number of Trump’s female allies also commented on Cuban's remarks, posting videos denouncing the comments on various social media.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called the billionaire a “sexist disgrace,” and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) said Cuban's remarks were "by definition misogyny."
Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt shared a statement on X and called Cuban's comments "extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump and the tens of millions of women who are proudly voting for him."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has made several troubling comments about women throughout the 2024 presidential campaign.
During his speech in Green Bay, Wisc., the Republican nominee said he would keep repeating one of his favorite campaign lines even if women don't like what he says.
"My people told me about four weeks ago, I was saying, 'No, I want to protect the people. I want to protect the women of our country. I want to protect the women,'" Trump explained, defending his position.
In response to female voters' concern surrounding abortion, Trump said, "You will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared. You will no longer be in danger. You're not going to be in danger any longer. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today. You will be protected, and I will be your protector. Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion!"