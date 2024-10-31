'Poor Choice of Words': Donald Trump Called Out After Vowing to Say What He Wants Whether 'Women Like It or Not'

"My people told me about four weeks ago, I was saying, 'No, I want to protect the people. I want to protect the women of our country. I want to protect the women,'" Trump explained, defending his position.

He continued mimicking an alleged conversation he had with one of his staffers, telling the crowd, "'Sir, please don’t say that,' 'Why?' They said, 'We think it’s, we think it’s very inappropriate for you to say.' I said, 'Why? I’m president. I want to protect the women of our country.' They said, 'Sir, I just think it’s inappropriate for you to say.'"

"I pay these guys a lot of money. Can you believe it? And I said, 'Well, I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not,'" he added. "I’ve gotta protect them. I’m gonna protect them from migrants coming in. I’m gonna protect them from foreign countries that wanna hit us with missiles and lots of other things."