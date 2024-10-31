or
'Poor Choice of Words': Donald Trump Called Out After Vowing to Say What He Wants Whether 'Women Like It or Not'

Photo of former President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke at a Wisconsin rally.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump was berated by critics for his wording during a recent rally in Green Bay, Wisc.

During his speech, the Republican nominee said he would keep repeating one of his favorite campaign lines even if women don't like what he says.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said nothing would stop him from repeating his favorite campaign lines.

"My people told me about four weeks ago, I was saying, 'No, I want to protect the people. I want to protect the women of our country. I want to protect the women,'" Trump explained, defending his position.

He continued mimicking an alleged conversation he had with one of his staffers, telling the crowd, "'Sir, please don’t say that,' 'Why?' They said, 'We think it’s, we think it’s very inappropriate for you to say.' I said, 'Why? I’m president. I want to protect the women of our country.' They said, 'Sir, I just think it’s inappropriate for you to say.'"

"I pay these guys a lot of money. Can you believe it? And I said, 'Well, I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not,'" he added. "I’ve gotta protect them. I’m gonna protect them from migrants coming in. I’m gonna protect them from foreign countries that wanna hit us with missiles and lots of other things."

Source: @acnewsitics/X
Trump's phrasing of "whether the women like it or not" has left a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths, with some of his biggest critics taking to social media to call the presidential candidate a "raging misogynist."

One user took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared: "Is this the America you want for your sisters, nieces, daughters, granddaughters, and great granddaughters? Scream now or forever hold your peace."

Another user pointed out how a civil jury found the ex-president liable for sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s. They wrote: "We are not just going to let a sexual abuser do what he wants without any guardrails to protect us."

In all, 27 women have accused Trump of varying degrees of sexual misconduct.

The former president denies wrongdoing.

Source: MEGA

27 women have accused Donald Trump of varying degrees of sexual misconduct.

Trump previously boasted of forcing himself on women in the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them,” he said. “It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p-----. You can do anything.”

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is polling horribly among women voters.

In September, Trump addressed women's issues in a way which left many critics scratching their heads.

"You will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared," he said at the time. "You will no longer be in danger. You're not going to be in danger any longer. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today. You will be protected, and I will be your protector. Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion!"

