Megyn Kelly Insists Kamala Harris' Unpopularity Has Nothing to Do With Racism or Misogyny
Megyn Kelly doesn't buy some people's claims that Kamala Harris' unpopularity is due to racism and misogyny.
The journalist discussed the topic with Charlie Kirk on the Monday, September 25, episode of her eponymous Sirius XM show.
"[Rep. James Clyburn] gets asked about Kamala Harris on the Sunday shows, about whether she's the best choice, and did not stick the landing. She's not doing better because we're racist and we’re sexist," stated Kelly.
"Even though – if you look at the NBC poll in which Kristen Welker was asking him about – it shows that actually the people who are least enthusiastic about voting for Biden/Harris are Blacks and Latinos," the mom-of-three pointed out. "They're the least enthusiastic. So I guess they're also racist against Kamala Harris."
"Then how did Obama win?" pondered Kirk.
"No, people don't like Kamala Harris, because she's a terrible person and she's an awful politician. She's not even good at it," he declared. "The cackling thing, she has not been able to get that out of her standard operating procedure. She says the goofiest, weirdest stuff…She just kind of just got appointed because of – she's an affirmative action pick, let's just call it exactly what it is."
"Let's just understand why are Hispanics starting to go more to the right, and I think it's the trans issue," he continued. "I think of all the issues that the faith, family, freedom base of Hispanic America find repulsive, it's this idea that men can give birth."
"There is this kind of preservation of traditional gender roles... that we're going to have strong men and we are going to have strong women. And like this kind of machismo undercurrent in Hispanic culture," he explained. "This idea that men can give birth, you have someone that comes from Honduras legally or from Mexico that's been here for two generations, they think that's insane."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, Harris' former campaign staffer Ashley Allison had the same views as Clyburn and many others.
"Most people don't know what vice presidents do," she stated during a roundtable discussion this summer. "And now she is a history maker. She is a woman, she is a Black woman, and it's the easy thing to do ... to say she's the attack dog, go after her."
"She was not put in charge of the border. She was put in charge of the root causes and going down to Central and South America to discuss what is happening. And everyone admits our immigration policies are in crisis," she noted of things Americans are blaming Harris for. "It's not because of Kamala Harris. It's because we have not been able to find bipartisan reform."