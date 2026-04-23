Politics Ghislaine Maxwell Sends Mysterious USB to DOJ After Melania Trump's Baffling Epstein Speech Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell sent a 'duplicative,' 'meritless' mystery USB drive to the DOJ after Melania's speech. Lesley Abravanel April 23 2026, Published 9:17 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Convicted child trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell sent a mysterious USB drive to the Department of Justice via FedEx, just one week after First Lady Melania Trump delivered a baffling bombshell address at the White House. Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence at FCI Bryan in Texas for child s-- trafficking, sent a "mystery USB" on April 16 addressed to Jay Clayton, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. While the specific files have not been made public, prosecutors stated the drive contained an amended motion and approximately 50 exhibits intended to support her ongoing bid to vacate her conviction.

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Source: MEGA The FLOTUS called on Congress to hold public hearings for Epstein’s survivors to testify under oath.

She addressed a 2002 email sent to Maxwell, characterizing it as "casual correspondence" and a "trivial note,” despite it seeming infinitely more intimate than she attempted to paint it. “Dear G! How are you?” read one email message. “Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture.” The FLOTUS called on Congress to hold public hearings for Epstein’s survivors to testify under oath. Amanda Ungaro, a Brazilian former model and the partner of Paolo Zampolli, a longtime Trump ally and the modeling agent credited with introducing Donald to Melania in 1998, recently alleged that Melania witnessed "highly compromising interactions" involving Jeffrey during their 20-year social association. Media outlets and observers noted the timing of Ghislaine's USB delivery, suggesting it may have been a reaction to the first lady's public denial of their connection.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump spoke out about Jeffrey Epstein.

Jay said that the desperate former socialite’s arguments appear to be “duplicative” and “meritless.” “Yesterday, the Government received a FedEx envelope — marked with a 'ship date' of April 16, 2026 — that contained a USB drive with the defendant’s amended motion and exhibits,” Jay wrote in a letter to federal judge Paul Engelmayer. “Upon an initial review, the amended motion seems to have some overlap with the defendant’s claims in her original motion,” the letter continued. “Although the claims raised appear to be equally meritless, the arguments pressed by the defendant appear to be fact and document-intensive, and thus the Government is not in a position to assess how much of the new material is truly duplicative.”

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Source: MEGA Prosecutors requested that they be officially responded to by June 5, 2026, due to the volume of documents.

Prosecutors requested that they be officially responded to by June 5, 2026, due to the volume of documents. The submission followed a rare live address on April 9, in which the first lady sought to distance herself from the Epstein scandal, despite a clear lack of interest in her involvement in the case. She stated, "The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," and denied ever having a personal relationship with Jeffrey or Ghislaine.

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison.