Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams FBI for Delayed Probe Into 11 Missing or Dead Scientists — While Nancy Guthrie's Case Got 'Wall-to-Wall' Coverage
April 23 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted the FBI while also criticizing the media for focusing all its attention on the disappearance of Today star Savannah Guthrie's mom.
Taking to X on Wednesday, April 22, the outspoken former congresswoman wrote, "Remember when it was wall-to-wall coverage of missing Nancy Guthrie like the media could not talk about anything else?"
Greene, 51, continued, "There are 11 missing or dead or suicided scientists all linked to space or military programs and the FBI just now opened a 'probe.'"
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
The NBC morning show anchor's mom vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., in the early hours of February 1, and is believed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping.
Blood found at the scene was determined to be Nancy's, and a masked suspect was notably captured on the 84-year-old's front porch around the time she disappeared.
The Guthrie matriarch's case has gripped the nation, with people mystified that an elderly woman would be taken against her will in the middle of the night.
FBI Launches Investigation as Concerns Ramp Up
Meanwhile, CNN reported on Wednesday that at least 10 individuals linked to sensitive U.S. nuclear and aerospace research have died or gone missing in recent years.
One nuclear physicist and MIT professor was fatally shot outside his Massachusetts home while a retired Air Force General vanished from New Mexico. In addition, an aerospace engineer disappeared during a hike in Los Angeles.
According to the outlet, the FBI now said it "is spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists," revealing it "is working with the Department of Energy, Department of War, and with our state … and local law enforcement partners to find answers."
- Donald Trump Claims Local Authorities Didn’t Want to 'Let Go' of Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case as He Alleges FBI Has Made 'Progress'
- Former FBI Agent Reveals a 'Positive Sign' in Nancy Guthrie Investigation as Search Stretches Into Fourth Week
- FBI Recruits Bryan Kohberger Investigator in Search for Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Connections to Classified Access'
FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed investigators are looking to whether the cases demonstrate "connections to classified access... or foreign actors."
"If there's any connections that lead to nefarious conduct or conspiracy, this FBI will make the appropriate arrest," he told Fox News on Sunday, April 19.
The Republican-led House Oversight Committee also announced on Monday, April 20, that it has launched its own investigation, declaring the reports "raise questions about a possible sinister connection."
Donald Trump Comments on the Probe
Donald Trump weighed in on Thursday, April 16, telling reporters, "I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half."
"Pretty serious stuff … hopefully a coincidence, or whatever you want to call it," he added, per NBC News.
The following day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X, "In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases, and President Trump’s commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist."