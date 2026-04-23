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Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams FBI for Delayed Probe Into 11 Missing or Dead Scientists — While Nancy Guthrie's Case Got 'Wall-to-Wall' Coverage

split photo of marjorie taylor greene and nancy guthrie
Source: mega; @savannahguthrie/instagram

A string of mysterious deaths and disappearances involving scientists tied to sensitive U.S. programs is now being investigated.

April 23 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted the FBI while also criticizing the media for focusing all its attention on the disappearance of Today star Savannah Guthrie's mom.

Taking to X on Wednesday, April 22, the outspoken former congresswoman wrote, "Remember when it was wall-to-wall coverage of missing Nancy Guthrie like the media could not talk about anything else?"

Greene, 51, continued, "There are 11 missing or dead or suicided scientists all linked to space or military programs and the FBI just now opened a 'probe.'"

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What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

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image of Nancy Guthrie's case has dominated news headlines for months.
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie's case has dominated news headlines for months.

The NBC morning show anchor's mom vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., in the early hours of February 1, and is believed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping.

Blood found at the scene was determined to be Nancy's, and a masked suspect was notably captured on the 84-year-old's front porch around the time she disappeared.

The Guthrie matriarch's case has gripped the nation, with people mystified that an elderly woman would be taken against her will in the middle of the night.

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FBI Launches Investigation as Concerns Ramp Up

image of The former Republican lawmaker called out the FBI for its late probe.
Source: mega

The former Republican lawmaker called out the FBI for its late probe.

Meanwhile, CNN reported on Wednesday that at least 10 individuals linked to sensitive U.S. nuclear and aerospace research have died or gone missing in recent years.

One nuclear physicist and MIT professor was fatally shot outside his Massachusetts home while a retired Air Force General vanished from New Mexico. In addition, an aerospace engineer disappeared during a hike in Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, the FBI now said it "is spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists," revealing it "is working with the Department of Energy, Department of War, and with our state … and local law enforcement partners to find answers."

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'Connections to Classified Access'

image of Kash Patel said an arrest will be made if they find 'any connections that lead to nefarious conduct or conspiracy.'
Source: mega

Kash Patel said an arrest will be made if they find 'any connections that lead to nefarious conduct or conspiracy.'

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed investigators are looking to whether the cases demonstrate "connections to classified access... or foreign actors."

"If there's any connections that lead to nefarious conduct or conspiracy, this FBI will make the appropriate arrest," he told Fox News on Sunday, April 19.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee also announced on Monday, April 20, that it has launched its own investigation, declaring the reports "raise questions about a possible sinister connection."

Donald Trump Comments on the Probe

image of Donald Trump told the press he hopes the cases are 'random.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump told the press he hopes the cases are 'random.'

Donald Trump weighed in on Thursday, April 16, telling reporters, "I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half."

"Pretty serious stuff … hopefully a coincidence, or whatever you want to call it," he added, per NBC News.

The following day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X, "In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases, and President Trump’s commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist."

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