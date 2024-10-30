'Weird': Donald Trump Roasted for Imagining Marjorie Taylor Greene Blowing Up in a Car Accident During Georgia Rally
Former President Donald Trump used Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for a disturbing hypothetical during a rally in Atlanta, Ga., to express his concerns about vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells.
The Republican nominee imagined the local congresswoman blowing up in a car to get his point across.
“You’re not recognizable if something goes wrong,” Trump told the crowd. “If something goes wrong, and Marjorie Taylor Greene with that beautiful blonde hair is driving down the highway in a hydrogen car, and the problem with the hydrogen car, if something goes wrong, it’s like the atom bomb went off."
"You’re not recognizable," the ex-prez continued. "But they say, ‘We think we have it under control.’ That’s not good enough. They’ll say, 'We thought it was Marjorie Taylor Greene riding down the middle of the turnpike, but she’s no longer recognizable. We found some of her.'"
Trump laughed and said, “We love her,” before telling her to stand up and be acknowledged by the crowd.
Several of the former president's biggest critics took to social media to share clips from Trump's bizarre rant and ridiculed him for making up such a "disturbing" story about one of his most loyal supporters.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "For the record, it's weird to ruminate about living people in front of you being blown to pieces."
Another person commented: "The snuff film playing on a loop in this man's head is something else... Who comes up with this stuff? How sick in the head do you have to be to think of something so horrific about someone you supposedly care about?"
A third user shared: "What is with his obsession with people getting blown up in hydrogen cars? People also die in gasoline explosions and car accidents."
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a prominent figure in the automotive industry with close ties to Trump, has also criticized hydrogen battery technology.
Musk, who has invested substantial sums in supporting Trump's political endeavors, labeled the technology as "silly."
He took to X and commented on an open letter from scientists arguing that hydrogen vehicles hinder the green energy transition and shouldn't be promoted by Toyota.
The billionaire wrote: "Hydrogen is silly for cars and only barely sensible for rockets, where payload is ~1000 times more valuable."
Greene has been campaigning for Trump in Georgia, a key swing state, and has shared several aggressive and demanding messages to her constituents to support the former president in the 2024 election.
Soon after the rally, she took to social media and wrote in all caps: "I DO NOT GIVE A F--- HOW BUSY YOU THINK YOU ARE. GET OUT AND VOTE RIGHT NOW! DONALD TRUMP HAS PUT TOGETHER THE BEST DREAM TEAM TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT!"