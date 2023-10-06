Jimmy Kimmel Slams Matt Gaetz as the 'Least Popular Guy in Congress' in Scathing Monologue
Jimmy Kimmel ripped into Matt Gaetz on the Thursday, October 5, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The late-night talk show host roasted the Florida representative, calling him "the least popular guy in Congress" after a fellow congressman called him out for supposedly bragging about his sexual escapades
Kimmel also suggested that after ousting former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Gaetz could be next.
"Unfortunately, you can never really fully get rid of Matt Gaetz. You can only suppress him temporarily with Valtrex," he joked, referring to a medication used to treat a sexually transmitted disease.
Kimmel then played a clip in which Senator Markwayne Mullin claimed Gaetz would show other representatives pictures and videos of women that he'd been with intimately.
"He’d brag about how he had crushed ED medicine and chased it with an energy drink so he could go all night," Mullin told cnn.
"Wow, they’re feeding on themselves," the host joked after the video finished. "It’s like ‘Alien Vs. Sexual Predator.’"
Last year, it was confirmed that Gaetz was under investigation for allegedly being involved in trafficking a 17-year-old girl. The allegations were that he had helped transport a minor across state lines in order to engage in sexual activity and prostitution.
It was further claimed that he'd then "obstructed justice" to cover up his alleged wrongdoings.
However, the case stalled when the credibility of several witnesses came into question. According to former assistant attorney Barbara Martinez, this can be common in these types of cases.
"Many victims of trafficking have credibility issues because they have had a difficult life, been arrested, and/or suffered from other trauma," she explained at the time. "And frankly, that’s why they are often targeted and victimized by traffickers."
In February of this year, it was announced that the politician would not be charged with any crimes.
"We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to s-- trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him," his attorneys said at the time.