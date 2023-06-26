'You Are Mentally Unfit to Hold Office': Marjorie Taylor Greene Trolled for Believing Her TV Is Spying on Her
Marjorie Taylor Greene caught flak for believing her television was spying on her the other night.
“Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV,” the controversial public figure wrote on Twitter on Sunday, June 25.
"Just for the record: I’m very happy. I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I’m not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else," she declared. "Nor do I have anything to hide. I just love my country and the people and know how much they’ve been screwed over by the corrupt people in our government and I’m not willing to be quiet about it, or willing to go along with it."
Of course, people were a little concerned about her remarks. One person wrote, "This is a very strange tweet," while another stated, "You are mentally unfit to hold office. Please resign and seek psychological help."
A third person asked, "Are you ok, Marge?"
"Your hair brush is listening too! Be careful!!!" a fourth person quipped.
The congresswoman then followed up with a CBS News article from 2019 called, "Your smart TV might be spying on you, FBI warns."
According to the outlet, Smart TVs are equipped with facial recognition, microphones and cameras, which can make it easier for a hacker to get into someone's information.
Greene, 49, is known for spreading conspiracy theories and saying baffling remarks.
As OK! previously reported, Greene claimed she encountered "marijuana zombies" when she visited New York City in April to support Donald Trump during his arraignment.
She retweeted a New York Post article which read, “Let’s be blunt – legal weed is turning New York workers into zombies.”
“100%. I saw them when I went there to protest against the weaponization of government against President Trump by a George Soros funded DA," she commented under the post.