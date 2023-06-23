Lauren Boebert Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Her Intense Fight With Marjorie Taylor Greene
Sean Hannity attempted to get down to the bottom of Representative Lauren Boebert's fight with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene during a recent interview — just a few days after it was revealed the ladies got into a heated interaction on the House floor.
“I’d be negligent if I didn’t ask you, alright, what’s going on with you and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene?” the Fox News star asked.
However, Boebert did everything in her power to avoid the question and continued to attack President Joe Biden instead.
“Sean, I did not put my life on pause and leave my four boys and my now grandson to come here and just get in spats with people,” she replied. “I came here to legislate and to be effective for Coloradans, Coloradans who are suffering from the Democrats’ policy. Marjorie is not my enemy. Joe Biden’s policy, the Democrats, that is my enemy that I am combating right now.”
As OK! previously reported, the two lawmakers got into a heated spat, according to The Daily Beast.
“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you,” Greene told her, according to sources the outlet spoke with. “But you’ve been nothing but a little b**** to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”
"OK, Marjorie, we’re through," Boebert reportedly snapped back, to which Greene coldly replied, "We were never together."
Meanwhile, another GOP lawmaker not only confirmed the argument, but they "heard Marjorie call Boebert a b**** right to her face."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Afterward, Boebert was asked to provide further details on the interaction, but she wouldn't provide much color about the situation.
"Marjorie is not my enemy," she said in a statement. "I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America."
For her part, Green said, "imitation is the greatest form of flattery," referring to Boebert.