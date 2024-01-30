'I Died': Kelly Ripa Gushes Over Madonna Pulling Her on Stage During Singer's World Tour
Kelly Ripa had the ultimate fangirl experience!
After the television host, 53, was brought on stage during Madonna's final night of her Celebration Tour on Monday, January 29, to help judge the "Vogue" competition, Ripa gushed over the monumental moment the following day on Live With Kelly & Mark.
"I’ve had a 40-year relationship with Madonna — in my mind, to be clear. But last night, something happened that I can’t really put into words. Should we just show it? I just want to show you what happened last night," the Hope & Faith alum told her husband, Mark Consuelos, and the audience during the Tuesday, January 30, broadcast.
"I'm glad that you guys have this footage because I don't remember this. They handed me a football, and I had to throw it!" she recalled of what she was asked to do in front of thousands of people.
Ripa revealed she attended the pop icon's New York City tour stop with Demi Moore, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and others. "We're kind of like Madonna's groupie posse," the blonde beauty joked, adding they were "the oldest groupies in the world."
"They’re like, ‘You’re going to go on stage with Madonna.’ And at that point, I, Kelly Ripa, died," she recalled. "And so, the ghost of Kelly is now walking over. And I’m hearing words and they’re not really making sense. 'She’s going to give you a football. You’re going to have cards in your hands. Things are going to happen.’ And I am just sort of going, 'Why are you talking to me? I died. Shouldn’t the paramedics come?'"
- Friends Or Enemies? Everything Kathie Lee Gifford & Kelly Ripa Have Said About Each Other
- Kelly Ripa's Retirement Plan From Hosting Successful Morning Talk Show Is 'a Real Thing,' Mark Consuelos Confirms
- Kelly Ripa Admits She 'Talks About Retirement With Great Interest' After 22 Years of Co-Hosting 'Live'
Ripa remembered telling herself in the moment, "'Kelly, do not look too eager and when they take your photo, keep your mouth shut.' In my mind, I’m like, 'I’m doing it. My mouth is completely closed so I look cool just like Madonna.'"
The daytime diva's spouse praised Ripa for getting up there with her idol. "I am so proud of you. You looked gorgeous, you’re so cool, she loves you. You look beautiful," Consuelos, 52, told her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During a September 2023 episode of the talk show, Ripa debriefed with Cooper, 56, after he was brought onstage with Madonna, 65.
"I didn't really hear and then they were pulling me away to get on the thing. And I was just like, 'OK,' I didn't know what the h--- was going on. I was terrible. I danced terribly, it was mortifying," the CNN star told his pal. "You're standing on this thing. And then she hands you a banana. And right before that she'd like, pushed me over and humped me, which I didn't expect at all."