'I Died': Kelly Ripa Gushes Over Madonna Pulling Her on Stage During Singer's World Tour

"I’ve had a 40-year relationship with Madonna — in my mind, to be clear. But last night, something happened that I can’t really put into words. Should we just show it? I just want to show you what happened last night," the Hope & Faith alum told her husband, Mark Consuelos, and the audience during the Tuesday, January 30, broadcast.

"I'm glad that you guys have this footage because I don't remember this. They handed me a football, and I had to throw it!" she recalled of what she was asked to do in front of thousands of people.