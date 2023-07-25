Mark Consuelos Flexes His Bulging Biceps as He Happily Plays With Puppies: Watch
No ruff days here! Mark Consuelos looked like he was having a blast at work as he kneeled down and played with some puppies alongside his wife, Kelly Ripa.
"Dog days of summer," the Riverdale actor, 52, captioned a video of himself playing with the pets on set of Live With Kelly and Mark.
Of course, people couldn't help but gush over the adorable moment. One person wrote, "They are the sweetest people! Dogs are cute too!" while another said, "Omg you guys gotta take another one home!"
A third person added, "Love this segment! I hope they all get adopted!"
Meanwhile, Ripa, 52, shared some fun photos of her hubby on the 'gram, writing, "It's that time of year again."
In the snap, the handsome hunk is seen relaxing in the pool while wearing sunglasses and a pair of shorts.
Consuelos' toned physique was also a topic of conversation when Ripa revealed they both shot the new opening for their next season earlier this week. However, fans won't be able to get a glimpse of Consuelos' six-pack this time around.
“I love these — when it’s 85 degrees outside and you’re shooting the fall,” Consuelos explained. “We have our winter coats on.”
There was another photo of Consuelos doing his "morning routine" in the mirror, and though he was wearing pajamas, Ripa claimed he does not look like that when they are in the comfort of their own home.
“Do you know what he really does at home during that moment? He’s got a towel around his waist and no shirt and he’s brushing,” she revealed.
“You get this once a quarter. Maybe twice a year,” he replied to producer Michael Gelman about being shirtless. “I can’t show it all the time. Might get a little mundane.”
Ripa previously told Parade the habit she and Consuelos kicked to stay in better shape.
"We laugh a lot. We live a healthy lifestyle. We did both quit drinking almost three years ago," she said.
"Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about clean living – maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference," she added.