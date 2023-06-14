OK Magazine
Is Ryan Seacrest Replacing Pat Sajak as New 'Wheel of Fortune' Host?

ryanseacrest patsajak pp
Source: mega;abc
By:

Jun. 14 2023, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest may be taking the reins of Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak announced his retirement.

According to an insider, the former Live! With Kelly and Ryan host has been talking to Sony about potentially taking over for the controversial television personality after Season 41 wraps up.

ryanseacrest
Source: mega

Seacrest — who now has a more open schedule aside from his American Idol and KIIS-FM radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest hosting duties is only one of the candidates Wheel of Fortune, which is owned by Sony, is considering, though the other names remain unknown at this time.

Seacrest may have a leg up in the race for the gig considering he is a longtime pal of Merv Griffin, who created the game show, according to TMZ.

patsajak vanna white abc pp
Source: abc

As OK! reported, Sajak — who was first hired as host by Griffin in 1981 — announced his plan to step down as host in 2024, saying in a statement: “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months," the 76-year-old teased. "Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

pat sajaks vanna mega
Source: mega
Ryan Seacrest

With Sajak almost out of the picture, The View's Whoopi Goldberg was also quick to toss her hat in the ring for his coveted spot. Less than 24 hours after Wheel of Fortune host made his announcement, the EGOT winner declared on the Tuesday, June 13, episode of her talk show: "I want that job! I think it'd be lots of fun."

Colleagues Joy Behar and Sara Haines then quipped they would both take over letter turner Vanna White's position.

Source: OK!

It's unclear whether White will stay in her position or also try for the hosting role, however, she did share her warm wishes for her colleague — who has found himself in the hot seat several times in recent months for his "off-color humor and temperamental behavior," dished a source.

"When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!" White gushed about her longtime friend.

Bloomberg reported Seacrest is in the running for the gig.

